26 Aug, 2022 07:57
Russian prodigy could make move to England – media

Chelsea are keen on Arsen Zakharyan, according to reports
Zakharyan is a highly-rated young talent. © Maksim Konstantinov / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images

Chelsea have launched a bid to land teenage Russian midfielder Arsen Zakharyan from Dynamo Moscow, according to reports. The Premier League club are said to be ready to activate the release clause in Zakharyan’s contract, believed to be set at €15 million ($14.9 million).

Italian transfer specialist Gianluca Di Marzio reported that Zakharyan, 19, is “the new name on which Chelsea would like to build an important future.”

Di Marzio said the Blues have already opened discussions with Dynamo Moscow over a move for the attacking midfield talent.

Russian outlet Championat quoted Zakharyan’s agent, Pavel Andreev, as saying that “everything is very close” when asked about a move to Chelsea.

Zakharyan is regularly rated among the most promising young talents in world football.

The Samara-born star was included in The Guardian’s ‘Next Generation’ list in 2020 for the top 60 young stars in global football.

Zakharyan would have been included in Goal’s prestigious ‘NXGN 2022’ list earlier this year, but was removed due to his nationality and the conflict in Ukraine.

The gifted midfielder has previously attracted admiring glances from the likes of Spanish giants Barcelona, according to reports.

Zakharyan made 33 appearances for Dynamo across all competitions last season, scoring eight times and providing nine assists. His current contact at the Moscow club runs until the summer of 2024.

He also made his debut for the Russian national team last term and has four caps to his name in total, being seen as integral to Russia’s footballing future.

Now under new US ownership headed by Todd Boehly after the takeover from Roman Abramovich, Chelsea have already splashed out more than £160 million ($188 million) so far this summer, bringing in the likes of Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Marc Cucurella.

Their splurge is said to be far from done, with reported interest in Everton youngster Anthony Gordon, Barcelona’s former Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana all strongly linked with a move to Stamford Bridge.  

Chelsea declined to comment on the speculation regarding a move for Zakharyan when approached by the Russian media.

