icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russian gas transit to EU via Nord Stream to be halted - Gazprom
19 Aug, 2022 15:22
HomeSport News

Nuclear factor can power Russian star to Turkish success – journalist

Striker Artem Dzyuba has moved to Turkish team Adana Demirspor
Nuclear factor can power Russian star to Turkish success – journalist
Artem Dzyuba is hoping to make his mark in Turkey. © Aleksandr Kulebyakin / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images

Artem Dzyuba will feel more at home in Turkey thanks to the presence of a nuclear power plant being constructed by Russia not far from the footballer’s new team, Adana Demirspor, according to one journalist.

Dzyuba, 33, was unveiled as a new signing by Turkish Super Lig leaders Demirspor on Thursday after the forward left Russian champions Zenit St. Petersburg at the end of last season.

Dzyuba has already indicated he is settling in to his new surroundings on the Mediterranean coast – and Turkish journalist Siyamend Kacmaz has suggested there is one factor which will help even more.

Namely, that is the presence of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant being constructed in Mersin province, just to the west of Adana.

“Mersin is a 30-minute drive from Adana, Russia is building a nuclear power plant there, many Russian people live there,” Kacmaz told Russia’s Match TV channel.  

“Also, football is very popular in Turkey. Maybe Dzyuba’s starting to think why he didn’t come to Turkey earlier.”

Russia is helping to construct the Akkuyu nuclear power plant – which will be Turkey’s first – through a subsidiary of the state-owned Rosatom, and it is expected to come online in 2023.

Dzyuba, meanwhile, shared a video of his new home on social media, telling fans he was impressed with the Turkish city. 

RT
© Instagram @artem.dzyuba

The 6ft 5in striker left Zenit as a free agent after helping then to a fourth successive Russian Premier League title.

He has joined Demirspor on a one-year deal with the option of a further season.

The frontman is his country’s joint top-scorer of all-time in international football, netting 30 times in 55 appearances for Russia.

However, former Russia skipper Dzyuba has not featured for the national team since the disappointment of the early exit from Euro 2020 last summer.  

‘I’m proud to be Russian,’ says football star after being targeted by Ukraine players READ MORE: ‘I’m proud to be Russian,’ says football star after being targeted by Ukraine players

At Demirspor, Dzyuba will link up with eccentric former Manchester City and Inter Milan striker Mario Balotelli, as well as former Zenit teammate Yaroslav Rakitskiy.

Having finished ninth in the Turkish Super Lig table last season, Demirspor lead the way after two wins from two games of the current campaign.

Speaking to TASS, the Turkish club’s sporting director, Gokhan Gokturk, said he was hoping for 20 goals this season from Dzyuba.

“Dzyuba is an experienced football player, he will be able to do it,” added Gokturk, suggesting that the Russian’s arrival would not unsettle the notoriously temperamental Balotelli.   

Demirspor are next in action against Istanbul giants Fenerbahce on Monday night, in what could be feisty introduction to Turkish football for Dzyuba.  

Top stories

RT Features

The Wild East: Inside the Russian-Chinese gold-rush 'California' where women were banned and fortunes were quickly made and lost
The Wild East: Inside the Russian-Chinese gold-rush 'California' where women were banned and fortunes were quickly made and lost FEATURE
The price of defeat: The US fled Afghanistan exactly a year ago, but the real consequences are yet to come
The price of defeat: The US fled Afghanistan exactly a year ago, but the real consequences are yet to come FEATURE
The last Tsar: How Russia commemorates the brutal communist murder of Emperor Nikolai II's family
The last Tsar: How Russia commemorates the brutal communist murder of Emperor Nikolai II's family FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies