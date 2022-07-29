icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Pitcher takes 104mph drive to the face (VIDEO)

Daniel Castano was struck in the forehead by the ferocious hit
There was concern after Castano took the blow to the face. © Twitter @JomBoyMedia

Miami Marlins pitcher Daniel Castano suffered a horrendous hit to the forehead by a 104 mph ball during his team's 7-6 win against the Cincinnati Reds.

The incident occurred during the first inning of the game on Thursday.

Pitching the ball at Donovan Solano, Castano saw it come back at him by the way of a 104 mph (167 kph) line drive that struck the bill of his cap and then ricochet off the crown, as explained by his coach Don Mattingly.

Castano understandably fell to the turf on his knees and put one of his hands to his head as Mattingly, his trainers and teammate Jacob Stallings rushed over to check on the 27-year-old.

Though Castano didn't appear to lose consciousness, a cart was prepared to take him off the field before he rose after about 90 seconds and walked off without help and had a towel placed over his neck.

The Marlins said that Castano had shown mild symptoms of concussion and was bruised with a CT scan showing normal results.

Later on, Castano, who wore a bandage on his forehead where some of the skin had been scraped off, was confused. 

"I’m not sure what happened," Castano said.

"I was down for a second. I was a little out of it. When I woke up, I asked, ‘What happened?’ I’m much better now. I’m a little bit tired, but I’ll be all right," he claimed.

"I’m just glad we got the out," Castano added with  a smile, as third baseman Joey Wendle had managed to catch the ball on the play.

"It’s a little bit scary," Mattingly remarked elsewhere.

"Your biggest fear is damage. [But] he’s about as good as could be expected."

"It is really awful to see that happen to anyone," commented Reds manager David Bell.

"I’ve seen it happen before. I had a conversation to see that everything was OK. It is just a major relief to hear that. It’s very scary for everyone involved, certainly for their pitcher and their home team and our team," Bell went on.

"You almost want to stop playing the game. When he was kneeling and walked off on his own, we all felt a little better." 

Currently fourth in the NL East, the Marlins face the New York Mets next on Friday night.

