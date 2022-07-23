Baseball star had $650,000 in jewelry stolen from Rolls Royce

Tampa Bay ace Wander Franco took the huge hit in June

The extent of Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco's losses when his vehicle was broken into last month have been revealed by police and court records.

The Dominican's Rolls-Royce Cullinan popular with rich athletes such as Floyd Mayweather was parked up at the DoubleTree hotel in Jacksonville, Florida but gotten broken into in the early hours of June 22.

As USA Today Sports has reported through police and court records that the paper obtained, at least $650,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from the youngster's luxury vehicle as he recovered from an injury.

As the police report details, Kahlil Mathis, 24, took off with a safe that was in the car and had several pieces of jewelry inside it.

Namely, these were a Cuban link chain with diamonds worth $200,000, a $44,000 platinum Rolex, two championship rings worth $40,000 each, a gold pendant with a medallion worth $70,000, a Tom and Jerry necklace worth $5,000, and a gold, diamond-encrusted Cuban link chain that had a circular medallion with diamonds and W in its center worth $300,000.

The safe turned up at an apartment six miles from the DoubleTree hotel with the two championship rings found inside. Just under a fortnight later, Mathis was arrested after being identified due to a thumbprint he submitted at a pawn shop.

Thanks to his act, Mathis faces multiple felony charges which include being a suspect in at least three other burglaries, credit card fraud, resisting arrest, and evidence tampering.

Mathis currently remains in custody on bonds worth nearly $1 million and is set to appear in court on August 1.

As for Franco, 21, the losses might not be that significant to him as they would be to others given he penned an 11-year contract worth $182 million last November.

With Franco playing 58 games so far and scoring five home runs, the Rays are currently second to the New York Yankees in the AL East.