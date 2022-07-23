Mayweather condemned over $18K mink child car seat (VIDEO)

PETA slammed the all-time boxing great for purchasing the lavish item

Boxing icon Floyd Mayweather has fallen foul of the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) for a flashy $18,000 mink car seat he bought his grandson.

The 50-0 great who retired in 2017 has been known to spoil his grandson, Kentrell Jr, after already buying the tot a $45,000 Rolex when he was just five months old.

Through Instagram, it has come to light that Kentrell's 45-year-old grandfather has had his $350,000 custom-made and fur-lined Rolls-Royce Cullinan fitted with a child car seat for Kentrell which is also specially-made out of mink fur.

Reacting to emergence of the item, PETA described the car seat as a "monstrosity" and implored Mayweather to "teach kindness, not cruelty."

"Did Floyd Mayweather, who has a history of assault and battery of defenseless victims, really seek to update it by supporting an industry that throttles animals to death in addition to poisoning and electrocuting them?" PETA asked, as reported by TMZ, while referencing Mayweather's 2010 domestic violence legal woes.

"This man is hardly a role model for compassion and understanding, but to try to make cruelty look attractive to a child could earn him a medal for corrupting the natural kindness of a minor," it went on.

PETA then called on Mayweather to "take a jab at teaching kindness, not cruelty, by replacing this monstrosity with faux fur as most designers, department stores and consumers have," and which PETA would be happy to provide.

Mayweather has a history of conflicts with PETA stretching back from 2012 when they criticized him for calling the ring a "doghouse" while in training camp preparing for a fight.

He has also openly admitted to wearing mink and chinchilla, and tried to draw attention to a perceived hypocrisy by those that criticize him but eat meat.

"I don't want to get in trouble by – what's the people called, PETA?" Mayweather once said.

"I don't want to get in trouble with the PETA people, the animal rights people, but s***, I don't give a f***, because I wear mink coats.

"I'm gonna wear chinchilla, and I'm gonna rock mink coats. The same people want to tell you, you can't wear animal fur and s***, they're the same people that's eating chickens, eating cows, eating steak. So f*** what they're talking about," he finished.

Five years later, the Grand Rapids native was also blasted by PETA's UK division after footage emerged of him walking a tiger on a lead through a hotel room.

"If Floyd Mayweather cared about tigers at all, he would transfer this animal to a reputable sanctuary and put his muscle and money into protecting them in their natural habitats," balked PETA UK director Elisa Allen.

Not seen in the ring in a professional capacity since stopping UFC star Conor McGregor in a Las Vegas box office smash in 2017, retired Mayweather has kept busy by promoting fighters such as lightweight champion Gervonta Davis and also putting on exhibition bouts.

The last of these saw him take on Don Moore in Dubai, and Mayweather is lined up to face Mikuru Asakura in September while also not ruling out a return to the paid ranks.

"I got three more exhibitions this year, could be one fight and two exhibitions," he recently teased to FightHype.

"But guess what, you better know it's at least and this is the lowest I'm talking about – $200million," he added.

After a 50-0 career which saw him claim 15 world titles across five weight classes, Mayweather is said to have accumulated over $1 billion in earnings.