24 Jul, 2022 11:20
Raphinha goes viral with stunning strike in El Clasico (VIDEO)

FC Barcelona beat Real Madrid 1-0 in Las Vegas
© Ethan Miller/Getty Images © Getty Images

Former Leeds United winger Raphinha continued his impressive form for new club FC Barcelona by firing their only goal of the game into Real Madrid's top corner during a hot-blooded Las Vegas installment of El Clasico on Saturday.

The Brazil international joined the Catalans last Friday as part of a £55 million ($66 million) deal after snubbing interest from Chelsea.

Scoring in his debut for Xavi Hernandez's men in a 6-0 win over Inter Miami midweek, he prolonged his one-goal-per-game run by netting the winner against Carlos Ancelotti's Champions League winners midway through the first half.

Latching onto a terrible clearance by his compatriot Eder Militao on the edge of Los Blancos' box, Raphinha took just one touch to bring the ball down and then launched a rocket that the goalkeeper widely considered to be the world's best in Thibaut Courtois had no chance with.

Madrid failed to find a response to Raphinha's opener, which has been enjoyed 1.5 million times online already, in a match that was also noteworthy for being the debut of another new signing for Barca in Robert Lewandowski.

Other highlights included whizzkid Pedri welcoming Madrid's new €80 million ($82 million) signing Aurelien Tchouameni, also making his debut, to elite Spanish football with a cheeky nutmeg.

In a similar fashion, Barca center back Ronald Araujo gave Antonio Rudiger, a free transfer acquisition from Chelsea this summer, a taste of how intense El Clasico can get friendly or not.

After Sergio Busquets fouled Vinicius Jr., a tussle between the teams ensued which saw feisty 17-year-old Gavi get stuck in and then Araujo cover some ground in order to manhandle Rudiger who decided to wade in.

Rudiger, no lightweight himself, put all his muscle into trying to get Araujo off him, but the imposing Uruguayan stood his ground and pleased Culers, as Barca fans are known, no end for defending the club's honor.

After seeing off Madrid, Juventus await next for Barca in Dallas before they finish their US tour in New Jersey against the New York Red Bulls on July 30.

As for Madrid, they take on Club America before facing Juventus too on July 31 ahead of returning to the Spanish capital.

