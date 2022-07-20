icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 Jul, 2022 08:36
Chechen star makes chilling threat to UFC legend

Khamzat Chimaev said he will handle the MMA icon Nate Diaz's 'funeral'
Eyeing his next victim: Chimaev is set to face Diaz in the Octagon. © James Gilbert / Getty Images

Nate Diaz is due a rough final farewell from the UFC if Khamzat Chimaev's chilling threat is anything to go by. 

News of a headline bout between the pair at UFC 279 was reported on Tuesday, in what will fill the last fight of Diaz's contract in the elite MMA promotion since debuting with them in 2007.

Finishing every one of his 11 opponents thus far with the exception of Gilbert Burns in a bloody Fight of the Year candidate at UFC 273 in April, Chimaev has vowed to dispose of Diaz in brutal fashion too.

"I am going to handle Nate Diaz's funeral with the UFC," the Stockholm-based Chechen is said to have remarked, as translated from Swedish by representative Majdi Shammas according to ESPN

Diaz vs Chimaev will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 10, with UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell telling the same outlet that both fighters have verbally agreed to it yet still need to sign their contracts. 

After Diaz constantly bad-mouthed the promotion for not getting him an opponent following a decision loss to future title challenger Leon Edwards last time out, the Stockton native might have bitten off more than he can chew. 

For his petulance, it seems like he has been rewarded by president Dana White feeding him to the lions, or rather the welterweight division's hungry, young number three contender who has eyes on taking on the winner of Edwards vs the 170lbs division's Kamaru Usman. 

UFC stars past and present have chimed in on what they think of the match-up, with Ben Askren predicting: "This might be really ugly."

"What a fight," said Darren Till, who has become quite close to Chimaev as of late.

Meanwhile UFC icon BJ Penn dubbed Diaz a "real OG", which Diaz retweeted. 

"I hope Nate and Leon both win and ruin everyone’s plans," menaced another 170lbs strap hopeful in Belal Muhammad, with those outcomes completely changing the UFC welterweight landscape were they to come to fruition. 

With Diaz a weathered 20-13 veteran who has won just one of his last four outings, however, he shouldn't pose too much of a threat to Chimaev's rise if the 28-year-old can steer clear of Diaz's elite submission skills.

In the build-up, expect plenty of trash talking from both sides which will reach fever pitch before fight night. 

