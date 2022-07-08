Brit boxer pays bizarre tribute to ousted PM Johnson (VIDEO)

Derek Chisora came to the weigh-in of his latest fight with a Boris Johnson mask

Oddball former heavyweight title challenger Derek Chisora donned a Boris Johnson mask in tribute to the British prime minister at an unusual weigh-in for his latest fight.

Londoner Chisora will take on Kubrat Pulev of Bulgaria in their rematch at the O2 Arena in his hometown on Saturday, and used the opportunity of the fighters' last public appearance before the showdown to again show support for the outgoing British leader.

On Thursday, Johnson announced his resignation after more than 50 members of parliament from his Conservative Party quit in protest at his scandal-ridden rule.

Chisora wore the mask to take to the scales and stated: "I think Boris Johnson should stay in No 10" before bursting into laughter and claiming he was joking.

Also yesterday, at the fight's final press conference, Chisora claimed that he had "more pressure right now because Boris Johnson left No.10" in reference to the Prime Minister's address at Downing Street.

"That's more pressure for me. I was a big fan of Boris Johnson, I'm a big Brexit fan, I love the Brexit. I was partly one of the members of Brexit, so I'm all about those things that bring pressure to life," he added.

Online, Chisora shared footage of his latest public appearance and captioned it: "The show goes on. Boris Johnson is not leaving number 10," while tagging Johnson.

Chisora is known for making unique statements at his weigh-ins. In 2020, he covered himself in white paint and wrote the word 'WAR' across his chest while adding a sinister Joker smile before meeting current WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO ruler Oleksandr Usyk.

After weighing in at 255.2lbs, Chisora will be the heavier man despite Pulev bulking up to come in at exactly 250lbs.

Pulev, who challenged Anthony Joshua for the belts Usyk now owns in Joshua's last fight before meeting the Ukrainian in September 2021, was a man of few words.

But Chisora, who is on a three-match losing streak and desperately needs a win, promised to bring "total carnage" on Saturday.

"It's going to be worse than that, that's all I'm saying," Chisora said. "I am ready to rock and roll and I am going from the get-go."

"You're not going to be disappointed, that's all I'm saying," Chisora went on. "I've got so much to do, and I like to do it my way. And my way is knock me out, or I'm going to keep going."

Win or lose, 38-year-old Chisora has no plans to retire and currently nurses a 32-12 record with three stoppage defeats.

As for Bulgarian Pulev, 41, he has enjoyed a more impressive 31-2 run and has only been stopped by then-champions Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko.

This weekend's encounter between Chisora and Pulev is a rematch, with the Bulgarian edging a split-decision victory in 2016 to claim the European heavyweight title when they first met.