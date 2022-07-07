Extent of Nadal injury revealed – media

The Spaniard struggled during his five-set Wimbledon quarterfinal win on Wednesday

Rafael Nadal still intends to play his Wimbledon semifinal on Friday despite suffering an abdominal tear, according to Spanish outlet Marca.

Nadal struggled through his quarterfinal meeting with America’s Taylor Fritz at the All England Club on Wednesday before prevailing in a fifth-set tie-break after almost four-and-a-half hours of action.

The 36-year-old took a medical timeout during the second set and was seen being implored by members of his team in the Centre Court stands to consider quitting.

Nadal, who wore tape over the affected area, revealed after the match that he was uncertain if he would be fit to face Australia’s Nick Kyrgios in their last-four clash.

According to Marca, tests have detected a 7mm abdominal tear but Nadal still plans to take to the court at SW19 on Friday as he pursues a Calendar Grand Slam, having triumphed at the Australian and French Opens already this year.

Nadal revealed after winning a 14th crown in Paris last month that he had played the tournament with the aid of pain-killing injections to ease a longstanding foot injury.

This time, however, it is a different ailment which could hinder his hopes of a third Wimbledon title and a first since 2010.

The 22-time Grand Slam winner is set for the Wimbledon practice courts on Thursday to go through his paces and assess his fitness.