icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Jul, 2022 12:58
HomeSport News

Extent of Nadal injury revealed – media

The Spaniard struggled during his five-set Wimbledon quarterfinal win on Wednesday
Extent of Nadal injury revealed – media
Nadal had cast doubt on his Wimbledon semifinal appearance. © Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty Images

Rafael Nadal still intends to play his Wimbledon semifinal on Friday despite suffering an abdominal tear, according to Spanish outlet Marca.

Nadal struggled through his quarterfinal meeting with America’s Taylor Fritz at the All England Club on Wednesday before prevailing in a fifth-set tie-break after almost four-and-a-half hours of action.

The 36-year-old took a medical timeout during the second set and was seen being implored by members of his team in the Centre Court stands to consider quitting.

Nadal, who wore tape over the affected area, revealed after the match that he was uncertain if he would be fit to face Australia’s Nick Kyrgios in their last-four clash.

Nadal defies injury to reach final four at Wimbledon READ MORE: Nadal defies injury to reach final four at Wimbledon

According to Marca, tests have detected a 7mm abdominal tear but Nadal still plans to take to the court at SW19 on Friday as he pursues a Calendar Grand Slam, having triumphed at the Australian and French Opens already this year.

Nadal revealed after winning a 14th crown in Paris last month that he had played the tournament with the aid of pain-killing injections to ease a longstanding foot injury.

This time, however, it is a different ailment which could hinder his hopes of a third Wimbledon title and a first since 2010.

The 22-time Grand Slam winner is set for the Wimbledon practice courts on Thursday to go through his paces and assess his fitness.

READ MORE: Rival appears to question Nadal injury claims

Top stories

RT Features

Multi-polar world: Why the current crisis is bringing India and Russia even closer
Multi-polar world: Why the current crisis is bringing India and Russia even closer FEATURE
Dmitri Trenin: Russia has made a decisive break with the West and is ready to help shape a new world order
Dmitri Trenin: Russia has made a decisive break with the West and is ready to help shape a new world order FEATURE
Nuclear family: How Ukraine helped North Korea develop the world's deadliest weapons
Nuclear family: How Ukraine helped North Korea develop the world's deadliest weapons FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Elite liberal order
0:00
24:52
No faith in politics? Hussein Solomon, Senior Professor, Department of Political Science, University of the Free State
0:00
28:59
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies