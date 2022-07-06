icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Jul, 2022 18:35
HomeSport News

Nadal defies injury to reach final four at Wimbledon

The Spaniard overcame abdominal struggles to win a five-set quarterfinal epic against America’s Taylor Fritz
Nadal defies injury to reach final four at Wimbledon
Nadal is still in the hunt at Wimbledon. © Clive Brunskill / Getty Images

Rafael Nadal battled through injury on the way to overcoming Taylor Fritz in a quarterfinal marathon at Wimbledon as the Spaniard maintained his hopes of a 23rd Grand Slam title.  

Chasing a Calendar Grand Slam after triumphs at the Australian and French Opens already this year, Nadal’s familiar injury woes had appeared to catch up with him as the 36-year-old was hindered by an abdominal issue throughout the contest with the impressive Fritz on an enthralled Centre Court on Wednesday.

But the Spaniard dug deep to keep himself in the contest before winning a fifth-set tie-break to take the match 3-6 7-5 3-6 7-5 7-6 (10-4) in a contest which spanned the better part of four-and-half hours.

Nadal will now meet Nick Kyrgios in the last four on Friday, after the Australian maverick reached his first-ever Grand Slam semifinal by seeing off Chile’s Cristian Garin in straight sets in their meeting earlier in the day.

Even in a career as brilliant as Nadal’s, this was surely a victory to rank among the gutsiest he has ever pulled off as he somehow found the reserves against the up-and-coming Fritz, who was making his first appearance at this stage of a Grand Slam.

After defying a foot injury en route to the French Open title last month, Nadal’s dreams of a third Wimbledon title seem destined to be hampered by a different ailment as this time he battled an abdominal issue.

The Spaniard had required medical treatment off court midway through the second set against Fritz, having already dropped the opening set to the 24-year-old.

But after returning to court, Nadal bounced back and leveled the match at one set apiece.

Fritz, who had beaten Nadal to capture a first ATP Masters title in Indian Wells back in March, was more commanding in the third set as he broke the Nadal serve twice.

However, the veteran dragged himself back into contention to win a topsy-turvy set four in front of a feverish crowd at SW19.

Into the fifth set and it seemed two-time Wimbledon champion Nadal was rejuvenated again.

Fritz saved three points in an epic game seven before Nadal snapped his rival’s resistance to claim a break of serve which seemed destined to determine the outcome of the match.

But remarkably, the ice-cool Fritz broke back at the first opportunity to level the set at 4-4.

Both players held their nerve to take the set to 6-6, sending them to a 10-point tie-break – a format which was only introduced at Wimbledon this year.  

It was Nadal who prevailed 10-4 as the number two seed continues to eye a first title at the All England Club since 2010.

RT
Nadal beat Fritz in a titanic Wimbledon tussle. © Clive Brunskill / Getty Images

Nadal acknowledged after the match that he was unsure whether he would even be able to finish it, and there will be inevitable concerns that the nature of his injury could yet hinder his chances as he prepares for a meeting with Kyrgios, who is on a career-best run at a Grand Slam and in formidable form.

Even should Nadal beat Kyrgios, elsewhere in the draw lurks the formidable presence of six-time Wimbledon winner and generational rival Novak Djokovic, who emerged from his own five-set quarterfinal against Italian youngster Jannik Sinner on Tuesday. 

But those will at least be questions for another day for Nadal as he once again defied his advancing years to savor a superbly resilient victory.   

READ MORE: Djokovic mounts stirring comeback to keep Wimbledon hopes alive

Top stories

RT Features

Dmitri Trenin: Russia has made a decisive break with the West and is ready to help shape a new world order
Dmitri Trenin: Russia has made a decisive break with the West and is ready to help shape a new world order FEATURE
Nuclear family: How Ukraine helped North Korea develop the world's deadliest weapons
Nuclear family: How Ukraine helped North Korea develop the world's deadliest weapons FEATURE
'Russian-speakers will be second-class citizens unless they give up their language': A view on Ukraine's future from Donbass
'Russian-speakers will be second-class citizens unless they give up their language': A view on Ukraine's future from Donbass FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Elite liberal order
0:00
24:52
No faith in politics? Hussein Solomon, Senior Professor, Department of Political Science, University of the Free State
0:00
28:59
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies