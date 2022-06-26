Neymar prepared to leave PSG – report

The world's most expensive football player is believed to be looking for a new home

Football's most expensive player of all time, Neymar, is thinking about leaving Paris Saint Germain this summer according to reports from France.

The Qatari-backed giants memorably paid FC Barcelona €222 million ($234 million) to trigger the Brazil international's release clause in 2017.

Five years later, however, while having renewed his until 2027, Neymar is considering making an exit from the Parc des Princes according to RMC Sport.

The French outlet says that this is due to the 30-year-old becoming unhappy and feeling targeted by comments recently made by the club's president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

The Qatari Sports Investments head has called for a change of attitude and a shake up behind the scenes at PSG after another disappointing exit from the Champions League.

Last season, this was administered by eventual winners Real Madrid in the last 16.

When probed on Neymar possibly departing in the current transfer window during an interview with MARCA, Al-Khelaifi wouldn't confirm a potential transfer but stressed that the club wanted "young, talented, committed players with a winning mentality, people who want to die for this badge".

"We want to be stronger collectively, to play as a team and for the club to be above all," Al-Khelaifi added, while also stressing that he couldn't discuss the issue in the media.

"Some will come and some will go, but these are private negotiations," he maintained.

Though Neymar wasn't mentioned by name, the Santos academy product is said to feel put out by the remarks and could now look for a potential suitor amid Kylian Mbappe agreeing fresh terms until 2025.

As RMC point out, though, it is difficult to see where Neymar might head.

Former club Barca are cash-strapped, in debts of around $1.5 billion, and are looking at other targets such as Robert Lewandowski, Bernardo Silva and Neymar's Brazil teammate Raphinha.

In the Premier League, Chelsea are hoping to land Ousmane Dembele and Raheem Sterling while Manchester City have just bought Erling Haaland.

Over on the red side of Manchester, at City's rivals United, the Red Devils are closing in on Frenkie de Jong and are targeting another Brazil colleague of Neymar's in Antony.

Neymar has also been an open book on not wanting to ply his trade in England in the past, and is reportedly most linked with Juventus as things stand.

In a World Cup year that he has hinted could be his last, Neymar will need to choose his next destination wisely in order to arrive at the November tournament in top form and shape, or at least look for a better return than 13 goals and eight assists in 28 appearances last term if he stays at PSG after all.

With head coach Mauricio Pochettino allegedly agreeing to part ways with PSG in recent weeks, this would likely be under incoming boss Christophe Galtier from Nice.