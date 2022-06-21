icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
21 Jun, 2022 17:42
HomeSport News

PSG rule Zidane out of manager's job

Nasser Al-Khelaifi confirmed that the Real Madrid legend will not succeed Mauricio Pochettino
PSG rule Zidane out of manager's job
© Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images © Getty Images

Zinedine Zidane will not replace Mauricio Pochettino as Paris Saint Germain head coach, the club's president has confirmed.

The France and Real Madrid icon has been strongly linked to the role at the Parc des Princes for almost a fortnight, with some reports claiming that he had headed to Doha to sign his contract with the Qatari-backed giants.

Zidane's representative Alain Migliaccio denied there had been contact between the two parties, and on Tuesday to Le Parisien, Qatari Sports Investments chairman and PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi ended the speculation with a new candidate having emerged.

Zidane set for imminent coaching return – reports READ MORE: Zidane set for imminent coaching return – reports

"We have chosen another option than Zidane," confirmed Al-Khelaifi, adding: "We've chosen a coach who will be the best for what we want to put in place."

This is believed to be Christophe Galtier, and on whether PSG's fans will be disappointed to have the Nice manager and not Zidane, Al-Khelaifi said: "The dream is one thing, the reality another."

"Dreaming big is good but today, we must above all be realistic. We no longer want flashy, bling-bling. It's the end of glitter. We want reality," he finished.

The news will come as a relief to Real Madrid supporters who had warned that Zidane's legacy as a player and manager at their club would be tainted by assuming the PSG hotseat.

The Los Blancos' faithful have been incensed by Kylian Mbappe not joining them on a free transfer and instead choosing to extend terms with the French champions until 2025. Due to this, Zidane snubbing them can therefore be considered a minor victory and form of revenge.

Upon the 2018 World Cup winner signing his new deal, it was said that Kylian Mbappe was handed carte blanche with his club to decide on who stays and goes.

The exit of sporting director Leonardo and appointment of Luis Castro, who Mbappe knows from his Monaco days, has been taken as evidence of this development.

But Pochettino is still yet to be given his official marching papers amid claims that he and PSG have already decided to part ways in private.

Top stories

RT Features

Russophobia: Russians in the West complain as some consider them personally responsible for the conflict in Ukraine
Russophobia: Russians in the West complain as some consider them personally responsible for the conflict in Ukraine FEATURE
'Sent to certain death': Why growing numbers of Ukrainian servicemen are refusing to fight on the Donbass frontlines
'Sent to certain death': Why growing numbers of Ukrainian servicemen are refusing to fight on the Donbass frontlines FEATURE
Remembering the Falklands conflict: How Argentina's 'little victorious war' instead became a huge success for Margaret Thatcher
Remembering the Falklands conflict: How Argentina's 'little victorious war' instead became a huge success for Margaret Thatcher FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Freezing but pleasing? Aleksey Chekunkov, minister for the development of the Russian Far East and Arctic
0:00
31:16
CrossTalk on Russia, HOME EDITION: Staying the course
0:00
26:51
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies