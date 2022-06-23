icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Jun, 2022 14:24
HomeSport News

Details revealed of Russian skating queen’s boxing move

Alina Zagitova is stepping into the ring – although it won’t be what some had expected
Details revealed of Russian skating queen’s boxing move
© Instagram @azagitova

Olympic figure skating champion Alina Zagitova will take part in an exhibition training session with Russian former boxing star Oleg Saitov in Moscow later this month, it has been confirmed. Zagitova recently teased a switch to boxing, prompting speculation that the 2018 gold medal queen could even take part in an exhibition bout.     

“This is not a contest with Alina, but a master class. I was offered [the chance], and I gladly agreed to conduct a master class with our beautiful figure skater,” said two-time Olympic gold medalist Saitov.

“I’m very pleased that Alina has started boxing! Boxing is an interesting sport at any age.

“What will be in the program? The most important thing in boxing is defense, the ability to defend yourself, move around, strike.

“That is, there must be a set of skills. When a person only knows how to strike, he will miss out on defense, and this is bad.”

RT
© Instagram @azagitova

The ‘exhibition sparring’ is set to take place at Moscow’s Luzhniki sports complex on June 25 as part of the Russian capital’s Day of Sport.  

Zagitova, 20, recently teased on her social media channels that she was “getting ready for something new,” saying footage of herself wearing boxing gloves and doing padwork in the gym.

That sent the Russian press into overdrive, with matchmakers clamoring for an exhibition showdown with the likes of pop queen Olga Buzova and numerous other names from Russian showbusiness and beyond.  

READ MORE: Russian Olympic figure skating champ teases boxing move (VIDEO)

A showdown with Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion Albert Batyrgaziev was then reported, sparking fears of a dangerous mismatch, even in training terms.

Batyrgaziev confirmed to RIA Sport on Thursday that he had indeed been lined up for a training event with Zagitova, but was unable to appear as he is currently incapacitated.

“Unfortunately, due to an old injury that bothered me in the last fight, I won’t be able to participate in an open training session with Alina Zagitova which was supposed to take place as part of the Moscow Sports Day on June 25. The idea was great, but the injury does not allow me the opportunity participate,” said the star.

Zagitova reveals why seductive bikini dance disappeared after sparking fan row (VIDEO) READ MORE: Zagitova reveals why seductive bikini dance disappeared after sparking fan row (VIDEO)

Despite initial speculation of an exhibition contest, Zagitova’s boxing dalliance appears to be more modest in the form of her training session with Saitov, 48, although it will likely still prove of interest to her legion of fans. 

Olympic champion at the PyeongChang Games in 2018 and world champion the following year, Zagitova announced in December 2019 that she was taking a career hiatus.

While not officially announcing her retirement, the skating star has not competed officially since then, instead skating at exhibition shows and embarking on a presenting career on Russian TV.

READ MORE: Russian figure skating queen Zagitova speaks on potential return

Her boxing crossover marks the latest move by a Russian skating star into a different sport, after 2022 Olympic silver medalist Alexandra Trusova recently tried her hand at the long jump during an event promoting athletics in Moscow.  

Top stories

RT Features

Russophobia: Russians in the West complain as some consider them personally responsible for the conflict in Ukraine
Russophobia: Russians in the West complain as some consider them personally responsible for the conflict in Ukraine FEATURE
'Sent to certain death': Why growing numbers of Ukrainian servicemen are refusing to fight on the Donbass frontlines
'Sent to certain death': Why growing numbers of Ukrainian servicemen are refusing to fight on the Donbass frontlines FEATURE
Remembering the Falklands conflict: How Argentina's 'little victorious war' instead became a huge success for Margaret Thatcher
Remembering the Falklands conflict: How Argentina's 'little victorious war' instead became a huge success for Margaret Thatcher FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Irreversible split
0:00
28:6
Freezing but pleasing? Aleksey Chekunkov, minister for the development of the Russian Far East and Arctic
0:00
31:16
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies