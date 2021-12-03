Zagitova reveals why seductive bikini dance disappeared after sparking fan row (VIDEO)

Russian Olympic figure skating champion Alina Zagitova has cleared up the mystery surrounding why a video was removed from her TikTok account after her moves split opinion among some of her fans.

A bikini-clad Zagitova posted the clip to her 183,000 followers on the popular platform this week, showing herself swaying her hips to the rap song remix ‘Rich Boy x World Is Spinning’ while soaking up the sun in Dubai.

Raising her hands from her thighs to above her waist, the 2018 Olympic queen finishes by smiling slightly into the camera and stroking a black beach shawl which is draped across her shoulders.

Алина + Дубай = 😍🔥😍🔥😍🔥😍📹 тикток Загитовой pic.twitter.com/tXCXEThGdC — Матч ТВ (@MatchTV) December 2, 2021

The clip from the 19-year-old delighted some of her fans, who complimented Zagitova on her figure and claimed she was “ready to melt the ice.”

Others, though, took aim at the star, suggesting that she was becoming an “Instagram model” and possibly even offending Muslims back in the Tatarstan homeland of her father.

The clip disappeared amid the row, prompting speculation as to why it had been deleted.

Zagitova herself cleared that up in a new message to fans, showing a screenshot of her TikTok page with the words “violation of community guidelines” written across the clip.

“TikTok, you what?” added Zagitova along with a laughing emoji.

Despite the criticism from some quarters, one person to defend Zagitova was legendary figure skating trainer Tatiana Tarasova.

“Criticism towards Zagitova? Why, because you can't film yourself in a swimsuit?” said the 74-year-old when asked about some of the comments directed at the star.

“I don't want to pay attention to s**t like that, people have nothing better to do.”

Zagitova has not competed since the end of 2019, when she announced a suspension of her career.

She has not officially retired, but has devoted her time to her studies and has also appeared on Russian TV presenting the popular ‘Ice Age’ show alongside fellow Olympic champion Alexei Yagudin.

Zagitova is in Dubai to appear in the ice show version of ‘Sleeping Beauty’, which is presented by former Olympic ice dance star Tatiana Navka, the wife of Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.