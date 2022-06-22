icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Jun, 2022 18:25
HomeSport News

Banned Medvedev names Wimbledon favorites

The world number one reeled off three names to challenge for the London Grand Slam
Banned Medvedev names Wimbledon favorites
© Steven Paston / PA Images via Getty Images

Russian tennis world number one Daniil Medvedev has revealed his three favorites to win this year's edition of Wimbledon. 

Due to a ban on Russian athletes in relation to their country's military operation in Ukraine, Medvedev can play no part in the SW19 tournament which kicks off on June 27. 

With the ATP and WTA tours deciding to strip the British spectacle of ranking points in reaction to the ban, Medvedev's spot as men's number one will remain secure for the time being. 

Competing at the Mallorca Open this week, the 26-year old was asked to name his favorites for the trophy in London and came up with three options, naming 2021 champion Novak Djokovic, reigning Australian Open and French Open king Rafael Nadal, and last year's beaten Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini.

Medvedev comments after coach storms from stands (VIDEO) READ MORE: Medvedev comments after coach storms from stands (VIDEO)

"Novak is always the favourite," Medvedev said to Diario de Mallorca.

"He has won the last three Wimbledons that have been played. He plays very well on grass.

"If we talk about the best players in history on grass, I would place him at the top, although I have not seen [Bjorn] Borg or [Pete] Sampras play," he conceded.

"From my generation, Federer and Djokovic are the best [on grass]. Of course, Nadal can win any tournament he plays in and Berrettini is playing at a high level.

"Speaking of favorites, Djokovic, Berrettini and Nadal," Medvedev concluded. 

As per his own plans, Medvedev said that he was looking forward to "starting my best part of the year, which is the American tour and the US Open".

"The 2021 US Open victory was incredible," he recalled. "You value it more when things are not going so well. I really played very well.

Medvedev loses Halle Open final after court invasion (VIDEO) READ MORE: Medvedev loses Halle Open final after court invasion (VIDEO)

"I have to try to follow the same path," he insisted.

Like he will at Flushing Meadows, Medvedev is defending his title in Mallorca with his 2021 triumph on the Spanish island his first-ever grasscourt tournament win.

He achieved this by beating Sam Querrey 6-4, 6-2, and going all the way again would represent reaching a third successive final after falling at the last hurdle at Rosmalen and in the Halle Open recently.

Medvedev got his campaign at the Mallorca Open off to a winning start by coming from behind to beat compatriot Aslan Karatsev 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the round of 16 on Wednesday afternoon.

Top stories

RT Features

Russophobia: Russians in the West complain as some consider them personally responsible for the conflict in Ukraine
Russophobia: Russians in the West complain as some consider them personally responsible for the conflict in Ukraine FEATURE
'Sent to certain death': Why growing numbers of Ukrainian servicemen are refusing to fight on the Donbass frontlines
'Sent to certain death': Why growing numbers of Ukrainian servicemen are refusing to fight on the Donbass frontlines FEATURE
Remembering the Falklands conflict: How Argentina's 'little victorious war' instead became a huge success for Margaret Thatcher
Remembering the Falklands conflict: How Argentina's 'little victorious war' instead became a huge success for Margaret Thatcher FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Irreversible split
0:00
28:6
Freezing but pleasing? Aleksey Chekunkov, minister for the development of the Russian Far East and Arctic
0:00
31:16
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies