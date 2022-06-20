icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 Jun, 2022 09:01
HomeSport News

Medvedev comments after coach storms from stands (VIDEO)

The world number one lost his cool during his loss at the Halle Open
Medvedev comments after coach storms from stands (VIDEO)
© Instagram Tennis TV

Russian star Daniil Medvedev admitted it is “not easy to be with me on the court sometimes” after his coach was seen storming from the stands during an ill-tempered defeat to Hubert Hurkacz in the final of the Halle Open on Sunday.

World number one Medvedev suffered a 6-1, 6-4 defeat to his Polish rival, making it the fifth final in a row that the Russian has lost since claiming a maiden Grand Slam title at the US Open title last September.

The 26-year-old’s frustrations boiled over after he was broken in the opening game of the second set, prompting an outburst of anger in the direction of his coaching box.

Cervara had clearly seen and heard enough, and gathered his bag before making his way from the stands as commentators described the developments as “unsavory.”

Medvedev’s wife Daria remained but also appeared uncomfortable at the scenes.

After the match, Medvedev alluded to the incident but did not mention Cervara by name.

“Daria, thanks a lot for this week,” said the star in a message to his wife. 

“Not easy to be with me on the court sometimes but hopefully next time will be easier and much better.

“Also thank you guys [the crowd] very much, sorry for not making this match longer and more interesting!”

The Russian smashed his racket at the conclusion of the loss to Hurkacz, in a match which was also interrupted by a court invasion from an eco-protester.  

Medvedev loses Halle Open final after court invasion (VIDEO) READ MORE: Medvedev loses Halle Open final after court invasion (VIDEO)

Medvedev has long had a reputation for bouts of combustible on-court behavior, and fans witnessed a similar spat with Cervara when he quit the stands during a match at the 2021 Australian Open.

But Medvedev, who has worked with Cervara full-time since the end of 2017, has increasingly managed to channel his anger into success as he has ascended the ATP rankings, where he is enjoying a second stint as number one.

But Medvedev was ultimately gracious in defeat as he told the Polish world number 10: “Congrats to you and your team. You guys are super nice. Hopefully a lot more matches to play on the biggest stage. Congrats for a great week and the title.”  

Medvedev has suffered back-to-back defeats in the final of successive grass court tournaments, having been stunned by Dutch wildcard Tim van Rijthoven at 's-Hertogenbosch earlier this month.

Next up for the 6ft 6in Russian is a meeting with compatriot Aslan Karatsev on grass at the Mallorca Open on Wednesday.

That event would ordinarily serve as preparation for Wimbledon, although Russian and Belarusian players have been banned from this year’s SW19 showpiece because of the conflict in Ukraine.

Both the ATP and women’s WTA have responded by stripping Wimbledon of rankings points.

Once the grass court swing is over, Medvedev will turn his attentions back to the hard courts and his bid to defend his title at the US Open, where Russians have been cleared to compete as neutrals.

READ MORE: Champion Medvedev reacts to US Open clearance

In a boost to his ATP rating, Medvedev saw the gap ahead of Alexander Zverev at the top of pack increase to 1,130 points on Monday, with Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal further behind in third and fourth spots respectively.   

Top stories

RT Features

Russophobia: Russians in the West complain as some consider them personally responsible for the conflict in Ukraine
Russophobia: Russians in the West complain as some consider them personally responsible for the conflict in Ukraine FEATURE
'Sent to certain death': Why growing numbers of Ukrainian servicemen are refusing to fight on the Donbass frontlines
'Sent to certain death': Why growing numbers of Ukrainian servicemen are refusing to fight on the Donbass frontlines FEATURE
Remembering the Falklands conflict: How Argentina's 'little victorious war' instead became a huge success for Margaret Thatcher
Remembering the Falklands conflict: How Argentina's 'little victorious war' instead became a huge success for Margaret Thatcher FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Russia, HOME EDITION: Staying the course
0:00
26:51
Monsoon of crises? Ahilan Kadirgamar, political economist & senior lecturer at the University of Jaffna
0:00
28:16
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies