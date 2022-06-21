icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
21 Jun, 2022 19:14
HomeSport News

Ex-Russia captain set for Turkey move – agent

Portuguese agent Paulo Barbosa revealed the news to Russian media
Ex-Russia captain set for Turkey move – agent
© Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images © Getty Images

Russian World Cup hero Artem Dzyuba will sign for Turkish giants Fenerbahce, according to claims made to Russian media.

Portuguese agent Paulo Barbosa told R-Sport of the development, and said that according to his information, Dzyuba will "definitely" move to the Super Lig club "in the near future."

R-Sport had previously reported that Dzyuba, who announced in May that he would leave Zenit after seven years with the reigning Russian Premier League champions, was in negotiations with a club from the Turkish Super Lig.

This is Fenerbahce, according to Sousa, who are now managed by his compatriot in ex-Flamengo and Benfica boss Jorge Jesus. 

Ex-Russia skipper announces Zenit departure in bizarre circumstances (VIDEO) READ MORE: Ex-Russia skipper announces Zenit departure in bizarre circumstances (VIDEO)

Should the move happen, it would represent the first major signing of a Russian player to a large club outside the country since the military conflict in Ukraine broke out.

Dzyuba, 33, emerged as a national hero during his country's surprise run to the World Cup quarterfinal on home soil in 2018 and was later installed as captain.

However, he has not featured for Russia since Valeri Karpin took over as head coach, turning down a recall earlier this year while citing "family circumstances" he insists are unrelated to the military operation despite having relatives in Ukraine.

Karpin succeeded Stanislav Cherchesov as Russia manager following a Euro 2020 campaign to forget.

A colorful character who announced his departure from Zenit in bizarre fashion while dressed as superhero Deadpool, Dzyuba was infamously embroiled in a 2020 sex tape scandal and is sure to make headlines in football-mad Turkey, if that is where he is headed.  

Top stories

RT Features

Russophobia: Russians in the West complain as some consider them personally responsible for the conflict in Ukraine
Russophobia: Russians in the West complain as some consider them personally responsible for the conflict in Ukraine FEATURE
'Sent to certain death': Why growing numbers of Ukrainian servicemen are refusing to fight on the Donbass frontlines
'Sent to certain death': Why growing numbers of Ukrainian servicemen are refusing to fight on the Donbass frontlines FEATURE
Remembering the Falklands conflict: How Argentina's 'little victorious war' instead became a huge success for Margaret Thatcher
Remembering the Falklands conflict: How Argentina's 'little victorious war' instead became a huge success for Margaret Thatcher FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Freezing but pleasing? Aleksey Chekunkov, minister for the development of the Russian Far East and Arctic
0:00
31:16
CrossTalk on Russia, HOME EDITION: Staying the course
0:00
26:51
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies