 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

‘We didn’t dismiss him’: Russia boss Stanislav Cherchesov says Artem Dzyuba was dropped to RECOVER from masturbation scandal

17 Nov, 2020 16:35
Get short URL
‘We didn’t dismiss him’: Russia boss Stanislav Cherchesov says Artem Dzyuba was dropped to RECOVER from masturbation scandal
© Sputnik / Vladimir Pesnya
Russia manager Stanislav Cherchesov has said Artem Dzyuba’s removal from the national squad was not a punishment, but an attempt to let him spend time with his family and let his sex scandal die down.

Dzyuba made headlines in Russia and abroad after a video of him pleasuring himself leaked online, triggering public uproar.

READ MORE: Russia captain Artem Dzyuba DROPPED from squad after X-rated video leaked online

In the wake of the scandal, he was removed from the national squad for three games in a row, which Dzyuba’s supporters saw as an unfair penalty for the video which was stolen from his phone.

However, Cherchesov said the player's absence from the team was not a severe punishment, but a well-deserved respite which he needed to restore his damaged reputation.

We gave him an opportunity to spend time with his family and to recover from the shock. Our next games will take place in spring.

"Time will pass and everyone will calm down, evaluating this situation under a different angle,” Cherchesov said.

Anyway, nobody dismissed him. We gave him an opportunity to calm the situation down,” he added.

Also on rt.com No sex please, we’re Russian? Artem Dzyuba masturbation scandal brings support, soul-searching... and humor

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies