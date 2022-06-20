icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 Jun, 2022 15:58
HomeSport News

Barcelona legend hit with tax fraud sentence

Samuel Eto'o was found guilty of concealing over $4 million while playing in Spain
Barcelona legend hit with tax fraud sentence
© Matthias Hangst / Bongarts / Getty Images

African football icon Samuel Eto'o managed to escape prison on Monday after being sentenced to 22 months behind bars in relation to tax fraud of around $4 million when playing for FC Barcelona in the mid-to-late 2000s in Spain.

The now-41-year-old hit his peak for the Blaugrana between 2006 and 2009 when he won two La Liga titles and two Champions League trophies for the Catalan club.

Over the same period, however, he failed to declare income from the transfer of his image rights between personal sponsor Puma and Barca.

Instead, he paid taxes via two separate firms set up in Spain and Hungry which limited costs, according to MARCA, and Eto'o blamed his agent Jose Maria Mesalles for the "manipulation" in a Barcelona criminal court on Monday while vowing to pay back what he owed. 

Eto'o, who is currently the president of the Cameroonian Football Federation, explained that Mesalles was a father figure to him. 

‘We Africans don’t exist’: Ex-Russian Premier League MVP Eto’o blasts Ballon d’Or as he doesn’t join Ronaldo & Messi in Dream Team
Read more
‘We Africans don’t exist’: Ex-Russian Premier League MVP Eto’o blasts Ballon d’Or as he doesn’t join Ronaldo & Messi in Dream Team

"It was my father who took care of the child I was then," Eto’o said in a statement.

"I’m going to pay but I’ve always done what my father told me I had to do."

The prosecution sought sentences of four years and six months for Eto'o and Mensalles, which if granted would have seen them behind bars.

With Eto'o's jail time reduced to 22 months, however, and Mesalles' 12 months, their sentences have been suspended as is common in Spain when sentences of two years or less are handed to those with previously clean criminal records.

Eto'o, who also spent part of his career at Russian club Anzhi Makhachkala, acknowledged having defrauded over defrauded €3.8 million ($4.1 million) in total from the Spanish Public Treasury between 2006 and 2009.

On top of the taxes he owes, he will have to pay a further €1,810,310 million ($1.908 million) in total across four fines while Mesalles was ordered to part with €905,155 ($954,000).

Simultaneously, Eto'o has filed a lawsuit against Mesalles for alleged fraud and misappropriation of assets which is still being investigated. 

Before admitting to the facts, Mesalles preferred not to testify as a third defendant, Jesus Lastre, who was the administrator of one of the companies Eto'o use to commit fraud, was acquitted. 

Spanish tax authorities ‘chasing $1.6MN from new Real Madrid boss Ancelotti’s salary over company set up while he was at Chelsea’ READ MORE: Spanish tax authorities ‘chasing $1.6MN from new Real Madrid boss Ancelotti’s salary over company set up while he was at Chelsea’

Spending five years at Camp Nou from 2004 to 2009, Eto'o is fondly remembered by Barca fans and formed part of two golden eras at the club in playing alongside Ronaldinho under Frank Rijkaard and then a young Lionel Messi on Pep Guardola's watch.

The highlight of his career was perhaps scoring against Manchester United in the 2008-2009 Champions League final, and Eto'o retired in 2019 considered one of the best strikers of his generation with 371 goals in 764 club appearances, plus 56 goals in 118 international matches for Cameroon.

Through being convicted of tax fraud, Eto'o joins a long list of La Liga stars to have been pulled up by Spanish authorities in this regard including Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Top stories

RT Features

Russophobia: Russians in the West complain as some consider them personally responsible for the conflict in Ukraine
Russophobia: Russians in the West complain as some consider them personally responsible for the conflict in Ukraine FEATURE
'Sent to certain death': Why growing numbers of Ukrainian servicemen are refusing to fight on the Donbass frontlines
'Sent to certain death': Why growing numbers of Ukrainian servicemen are refusing to fight on the Donbass frontlines FEATURE
Remembering the Falklands conflict: How Argentina's 'little victorious war' instead became a huge success for Margaret Thatcher
Remembering the Falklands conflict: How Argentina's 'little victorious war' instead became a huge success for Margaret Thatcher FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Russia, HOME EDITION: Staying the course
0:00
26:51
Monsoon of crises? Ahilan Kadirgamar, political economist & senior lecturer at the University of Jaffna
0:00
28:16
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies