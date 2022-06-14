icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Jun, 2022 11:42
Former Tyson opponent-turned-security guard demolishes man with viral KO (VIDEO)

Ex-UK heavyweight boxer Julius Francis still packs a serious punch
They say that the last thing a fighter loses is their power, and that certainly appears to be true of Julius Francis after footage emerged of the retired heavyweight boxer knocking out a rowdy man while working as a security guard in the United Kingdom.

Francis, 57, fought the likes of Mike Tyson and Vitali Klitschko throughout his 48-fight professional career - but it's fair to say that those two all-time greats provided a bit more resistance than the unfortunate man who tested his patience at a retail center in London in a video which has gone viral.

The footage shows Francis and some of his fellow employees attempting to calm a disturbance at the entrance to a food and retail park known as BoxPark in North London, but one man appears to be particularly irate as he pushes and insults various employees.

He soon makes a very a regrettable error, however, as he seems to square up to Francis only to be met with a thunderous right hand which collapses him to the concrete.

Francis then walks away after his one-shot KO, leaving the disgruntled man's associates to tend to him on the ground.

It remains to be seen if Francis will face any legal ramifications due to the incident but the Met Police have confirmed that they are investigating the matter.

“Police are aware of footage circulating on social media showing an incident involving security staff and a member of the public outside BoxPark in Wembley, they said.

“An investigation into the circumstances, including to establish the identity and welfare of those involved, is under way.

“There have been no arrests and enquiries are ongoing. 

Representatives from BoxPark have also confirmed that they are looking into the circumstances surrounding the video and while they stopped short of any formal announcements, they said that the safety of their patrons is paramount.

“Our team are aware of footage being shared online, a spokesperson said.

“This incident is currently under review and part of an ongoing police investigation, and therefore we are unable to comment further on the incident at this time.

“We would like to stress that the safety and welfare of our customers and our staff is our number one priority. 

Francis was one of the better-known UK fighters throughout the late 90's to mid-2000's and is perhaps best known for his second-round knockout loss to Mike Tyson in 2000. 

He retired from the ring in 2006 after losing the final 14 bouts of his career.

