icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
31 May, 2022 15:49
HomeSport News

UFC star arrested for assaulting nurse in vaccine row - report

Reports from Brazil suggest Paulo Costa was arrested after attempting to obtain a vaccination certificate
UFC star arrested for assaulting nurse in vaccine row - report
FILE PHOTO: Paulo Costa on October 22, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC) © Getty Images

UFC middleweight contender Paulo Costa has reportedly fallen foul of the authorities in his native Brazil after allegedly assaulting a nurse while trying to obtain a Covid-19 vaccination certificate without actually receiving the jab.

Per a report by Brazilian outlet Globo, Costa was arrested in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte amid reports that he had attempted to persuade health officials to give him a fraudulent vaccine card - and that he 'elbowed' a nurse during the process.

Costa had stated ahead of his fight with rival Marvin Vettori last year that he was avoiding vaccination against the potentially fatal illness given that he is “young and healthy”, but did say that he might change his opinion on the matter if he was required to be vaccinated for an upcoming fight - and has apparently attempted to secure one ahead of an August fight with Luke Rockhold.

Punch drunk: UFC star Paulo Costa mocked by fans over claim he ‘drank too much wine’ the night before Israel Adesanya title fight
Read more
Punch drunk: UFC star Paulo Costa mocked by fans over claim he ‘drank too much wine’ the night before Israel Adesanya title fight

And according to Municipal Guard Marco Mota, Costa was not happy with the situation.

The card was filled out. The workers said that, at the time of application, he did not agree to get vaccinated, he wanted to leave with the card and they did not accept it. At that moment, a nurse took an elbow,” he said via translation. 

Mota also recounted Costa's version of events: “He said he took the vaccine, but the nurses didn’t let him leave with the card. He said it generated a stress, he took the card and left.

At that moment, a nurse grabbed him by the arm and he got rid of it. He doesn’t talk about elbowing.”

The nurse in questions isn't understood to have received any injuries during the incident and Costa was soon released from custody when investigations determined that there was no video evidence of the supposed incident. 

READ MORE: Ex-UFC star charged with murder

The fracas is the latest such report of altercations involving high profile fighters this year, and comes after Mike Tyson was filmed in a fracas with a fellow airline passenger

UFC rivals Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal also became entangled in a high profile street brawl, while former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez remains in custody since a February incident for which he faces attempted murder charges. 

Top stories

RT Features

Hunger games: How the world's farmers have become collateral victims of sanctions against Russia
Hunger games: How the world's farmers have become collateral victims of sanctions against Russia FEATURE
Egor Kholmogorov: The intertwined roots of history explain why Russia can't let go of Ukraine
Egor Kholmogorov: The intertwined roots of history explain why Russia can't let go of Ukraine FEATURE
The story of how the CIA conducted secret LSD experiments on unwitting US citizens
The story of how the CIA conducted secret LSD experiments on unwitting US citizens FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Staying the distance? Gilson Schwartz, Professor of Economics at the University of Sao Paulo
0:00
29:24
CrossTalk on Ukraine, HOME EDITION: Second thoughts?
0:00
27:57
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies