22 Mar, 2022 10:57
Police called after UFC rivals Covington and Masvidal ‘brawl at Miami restaurant’ (VIDEO)

The incident allegedly occurred outside Papi Steak in Miami on Monday
© TMZ Sports

UFC stars Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington allegedly continued their long-standing feud with a fight outside a Miami steak restaurant which police had to be called to attend, according to reports. 

The two-time welterweight title challengers recently headlined UFC 272 in Las Vegas where Covington achieved a one-sided unanimous decision victory over 'Gamebred'.

A fortnight later, however, it is evident that tensions still haven't cooled between the pair given their alleged altercation outside Papi Steak in Masvidal's hometown of Miami at around 11:30 pm, which was first reported on by a South Florida Fox Sports Radio host. 

Covington apparently enjoyed a meal with YouTuber friends the Nelk Boys at the popular eatery on 1st street in Miami Beach, but was reportedly accosted by Masvidal as he left which caused them to get physical again.

Clips uploaded to social media show that police were called to attend, with Covington askin social media and podcast star Bob Menery, "how did he know I was here?" as officers surround them.

"He’s over here swinging, trying to come at me, and I ran out the back of the room," Covington also explained. 

Masvidal appears to be long gone from the scene in the footage, or at least out of shot. Later on, however, the Cuban-American shared a video addressing the confrontation and seemed to claim to have knocked out Covington's tooth in a separate Instagram Stories post.

"Calling this the show-your-face challenge, you know?" Masvidal revealed. "Um, what’s up? I’m from Dade County. You talk that s**t, you gotta back it up. That’s how my city rolls, man."

"I’m hearing that someone not from Miami who says he’s the king of it is missing a tooth," Masvidal's manager Malki Kawa tweeted. "Can someone confirm this? I need the video asap."

"You got to be from DADE county to understand," Abe Kawa, Malki's brother, also wrote.

Menery was less impressed, however, tweeting that he "never had a problem" with Masvidal but was "extremely disappointed in the way he decided to handle his ongoing ‘beef’ that has already been decided in a regulated platform."

"You let down alot of people tonight, bro," Menery added elsewhere.

Once gym partners, Masvidal and Covington have both indicated they would brawl again outside the octagon following their 25-minute main event scuffle earlier in March.

Masvidal has obviously taken offense to Covington claiming to be "the king of Miami now" following his win which saw him improve to 17-3, with Covington bragging his 35-16 foe "needs to leave the city"

"It’s not big enough for the two of us. He needs to leave, or he’s gonna get sparked again," 'Chaos' menaced post-fight.

On Saturday, in an interview with MMA Fighting, Covington added further fuel to the fire by entertaining a rematch and saying that Masvidal "can get beat up again and get put out unconscious this time”.

"That was my worst performance and that was his best performance and he still got starched every single round. If the fans want to see me put his lights out for good – and if we see each other in the streets, he talks too reckless, he’s gonna get beat up there as well. I’ll drop him on the concrete, but the UFC won’t pay his medical bills so hopefully he’ll get another UFC fight," Covington added.

"Imagine if someone isn’t pulling me off of him. Imagine if we were in the streets: I’m literally taking his life, his life is over in that moment," Covington went on. "He knows his soul got taken, that his life is over, and the ‘King of Miami’ is here."

Given Monday night's incident, it seems that Masvidal is not going to take such remarks lying down.

