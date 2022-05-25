Zlatan suffers huge injury blow

The Swede will be out for up to eight months

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's time at AC Milan may have been brought to a half following confirmation of a knee injury.

The Italians revealed that the Swede has undergone surgery to treat his knock, which could keep him out for up to eight months.

"AC Milan announces that Zlatan Ibrahimovic underwent an operation on his left knee carried out by Dr. Bertrand Sonnery-Cottet, with the Club's Medical Director Stefano Mazzoni in attendance, at the Hopital Jean Mermoz in Lyon," said a statement from the club.

"The arthroscopy had been planned for a while to definitively resolve the joint's instability through the reconstruction of the anterior cruciate ligament, with lateral reinforcement and meniscus reparation.

"The operation was a complete success and the prognosis is estimated between 7 and 8 months," it finished.

The news comes as a hammer blow to the 40-year-old, who has just helped Milan to their first Serie A title in over a decade yet has only a month to run on his current contract.

Whether the Rossoneri will extend his terms considering his injury and age remains to be seen, and the outspoken striker has admitted to harboring fears over what the future holds.

"I'm in a situation now where I'm close to the goal line ... so I'm a little bit panicking," he said to ESPN.

"Because when it stops, what do you do? I know I can do a lot of things. I will have offers from all over the place. But the adrenaline I get on the field, I will never get that [from] something else," he lamented.

After playing for the LA Galaxy from 2018 to 2019, Ibrahimovic also hasn't ruled out returning to the MLS and perhaps even following in Inter Miami part-owner David Beckham's footsteps by creating his franchise.

"You never know – maybe I'll come back one day," Ibrahimovic said, also to ESPN. "So to show them how, to give them a reminder what real football is.

"So it's for two years. They get to see what real football is, and I think they will never see something like that before. Maybe I come back and have my own club – you'll never know,"