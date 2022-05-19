Husband charged with murder after ex-college soccer star found dead

Former goalkeeper Regan Gibbs was killed on Monday aged 25

Former college soccer goalkeeper Regan Gibbs was killed aged 25 on Monday, as confirmed by the athletics board at the University of Kansas (KU) and local police.

Athletics director Travis Goff said that the KU family was "devastated to hear about the loss of former KU student-athlete Regan Gibbs" and sent their "love, support and prayers to Regan’s family, friends and former teammates as we all mourn her loss."

"Our soccer program is heartbroken to hear about the tragic loss of Regan," said Kansas Jayhawks soccer coach Mark Francis in the same release.

"She was a tremendous teammate and young woman, and touched so many during her time at Kansas. Regan will always be remembered for the impact she had both on and off the field. We share our condolences to her family, friends and teammates during this difficult time."

In separate correspondence, the local police department in Lawrence, a southwestern suburb of Kansas City, explained that Gibbs' death is the subject of a homicide investigation, with her 26-year-old husband Chad Joseph Marek arrested by cops at the scene and charged with suspicion of murder.

We are heartbroken about the loss of Regan Gibbs 💔We share our deepest condolences to Regan’s family, friends and teammates.More information → https://t.co/9reH5e2hrypic.twitter.com/1id7golZHE — Kansas Soccer (@KUWSoccer) May 18, 2022

Elsewhere, multiple reports have claimed that Marek has already been charged with first-degree murder too after appearing before judges on Tuesday.

Not entering a plea yet, he is being held on a $1 million bond and a future court date has been arranged for May 24.

To FoxFKC, Lawrence Police Chief Rich Lockhart said that Marek, who had been married to Gibbs for less than a year, called police confessing to having killed his wife and explaining that "God told him to do it."

"There are obviously some preliminary indicators that this person was not mentally stable," Lockhart detailed. "We call it being in psychosis, so obviously that’s something we’ll be looking into as this case continues."

On GoFundMe, a campaign with its $20,000 goal already surpassed has been established to help cover the costs of the funeral for Naches, Washington native Gibbs.

"On the morning of Tuesday, May 17th, 2022 Regan’s mom received the phone call no parent ever expects to receive," reads the post.

"The police informed her mom that Regan had been [killed]. Regan was only 25, a beautiful, kindhearted girl who loved Jesus and people. She had a big heart for the homeless and hoped to go back to school to become a physician's assistant to do mission work.

"Regan had a precious soul and she was loved by everyone who knew her. She is leaving behind her mom and four younger sisters who are heartbroken by this tragic loss," the post added.

Though forming part of two different NCAA tournament teams with the Jayhawks from 2015 to 2018, Gibbs didn't turn professional after college and was, as the GoFundMe post explained, planning to become a physician's assistant.