Father charged with shooting ex-NFL son dead in row reportedly started by ‘dog bite’

1 Dec, 2021 16:37
Otis Anderson Jr in action for UFC Knights © David Butler II / USA Today Sports via Reuters
An ex-NFL prospect's father has been charged with shooting him dead in the chest – with a reported row over a bite inflicted by his girlfriend's dog said to have sparked the shocking alleged altercation.

Otis Anderson Jr played at the Unversity of Central Florida (UCF) for the Knights and had a brief spell at a top NFL team's training camp.

The 23-year-old was allegedly killed by his father, Otis Lee Anderson Sr, at  his dad's home in Jacksonville, Florida, according to a report from the local Sheriff's Office.

Anderson Sr, 52, was arrested the following day and now faces one count of first-degree murder and another for first-degree attempted murder after his wife, Denise, was also shot.

He is being held without bond and is expected to appear in court on December 22, say ESPN.

The disagreement allegedly broke out after the elder Anderson was bitten by his son's girlfriend's dog, according to NBC's account of the arrest report.

Father and son then got into a heated verbal disagreement, which caused his mother to advise Otis Jr to go upstairs. 

As husband and wife also started arguing, Jr returned to the downstairs area of the property to check on his mother when he heard his father overturn a recliner.

Anderson Jr is said to have suffered gunshot wounds to his chest and back after he and his father began rowing a final time.

In a tribute tweet, the University of Tennessee's head coach, Josh Heupel, who led Anderson at UCF, revealed he was "saddened and stunned" by his former player's death.

"Tough and gritty, fun and full of laughter, he made such a positive impact on our university, community, and our locker room," added Heupel. "He was an unbelievable teammate."

The UCF, which has had flowers and jerseys laid out on its football field, said Anderson Jr was "forever a Knight" and "revered by his teammates, our fans, and everyone within Knight Nation".

"Our deepest condolences go out to everyone who loved Otis. He was taken too soon and will truly be missed," the college added.

Anderson Jr spent four years with the Knights, scoring 26 touchdowns while notching up 3,200 total yards before going on to the Los Angeles Rams training camp. He was cut in September.

The NFL franchise described Anderson Jr as a "promising young man with a bright future" and offered their condolences to the family.

