UFC icon urinates on institute in show of disdain

The MMA veteran posted a photo of himself in the act on Twitter

UFC legend Nate Diaz has escalated his one-man war against the elite MMA promotion by uploading a photo of himself urinating on its performance institute, in turn attracting criticism from fans and a fellow fighter.

Diaz is currently without an opponent after losing a unanimous decision to Leon Edwards in June last year.

Appearing to tease both his rival competitors and president Dana White, however, he uploaded a snapshot of himself urinating on the UFC's Performance Institute in Las Vegas and first described the act.

"Taking a p*ss on the UFC PI," he began.

"I could do this 'cause I get paid more than all you guys and they won't cut me," the pay-per-view cash cow bragged.

Popping up in the comments section, two-time lightweight title challenger Dustin Poirier, who is seeking a big payday against Diaz, replied: "A real man would've sh*t there."

"Give it up, Nathan. You're like 54 years old. I think you’ve earned enough money, but give up this tough guy act," demanded a fan.

"You're a 37-year-old millionaire with kids," Diaz was also reminded.

"Dana owns you," was another taunt from an MMA enthusiast.

As someone else told Diaz he was the "most inactive fighter on the roster", he was called a "legend" by a separate party who approved of his mischievous act.

Later on Twitter, Diaz shared a trio of photos of recently-stripped former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira defeating Poirier in his first and only title defense and wrote "these guys suck".

"And here's for bitcha** Venum UFC gear too," Diaz also menaced alongside an emoji showing the middle finger.

Last on his hit list was welterweight Gilbert Burns, who Diaz has also been tipped to possibly face.

Diaz called the Brazilian "stupid as sh*t" and added that his thrilling Fight of the Year contender against championship prospect Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 273 "sucked".