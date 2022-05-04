 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 May, 2022 13:38
UFC destroyer Chimaev’s next opponent ‘leaked’ as fans spot intriguing detail

The UFC contender could be lined up for a return in July after eagle-eyed fans spotted one detail
Eyeing his next opponent: Chechen-born Chimaev. © James Gilbert / Getty Images

Eagle-eyed fans believe the UFC have leaked Khamzat Chimaev's next opponent in the elite MMA promotion, who 'Borz' then called out on Twitter.

Chimaev is currently seeking his next foe off the back of his greatest career win against ex-welterweight challenger Gilbert Burns after edging the Brazilian by unanimous decision in an instant classic at UFC 273.

As indicated during president Dana White's appearance on the Pivot Podcast, however, the search may have ended with veteran Nate Diaz, whom Chimaev could face at UFC 276. 

This is because White's entrance to the program took place in front of matchboards at UFC headquarters, with fans later zooming in and seeing Chimaev and Diaz second on the July 2 card headlined by middleweight champion Israel Adesanya defending his crown against Jared Cannonier.

Also of interest to fight enthusiasts at the Las Vegas show is bantamweight prospect Sean O'Malley supposedly taking on Pedro Munhoz.

Over on social media, however, Chimaev wasted no time calling out his alleged next foe.

"Let's fight skinny," Chimaev wrote from Abu Dhabi while tagging the Stockton brawler and using a cigarette emoji in a nod to the Californian's poorly-concealed marijuana habit.

Also sharing TMZ's photos of Colby Covington with his tooth missing after an altercation with Jorge Masvidal in Miami, which Chimaev accompanied with a string of crying-with-laughter emojis, the Sweden-based Chechen uploaded a photo of a snarling wolf too.

"When is your holiday over?" the number contender additionally asked Conor McGregor.

Like McGregor, who is bulking up to attempt a third championship win in a third division after breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier at lightweight last summer, Chimaev's ultimate goal is to dethrone welterweight ruler Kamaru Usman.

In Diaz, however, Chimaev could meet one of the best strikers in the game who like Burns may also push him to the limit.

Using Twitter frequently to vent his frustrations at a lack of an opponent, Diaz will encounter a dangerous rising star that few have been willing to engage.

"I been trying to fight everybody and no go what’s the hold up UFC?" Diaz asked in late April.

"I’m not fighting Conor he sucks. I’ll fight someone, quit slow rolling me, please. Thanks" the 20-13 legend signed off, with his prayers now seemingly answered.

