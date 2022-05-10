Haaland heading to Premier League as blockbuster deal confirmed

Manchester City have agreed a deal with Borussia Dortmund for the Norwegian star

Manchester City have won the race to sign prolific youngster Erling Haaland from German team Borussia Dortmund, the English club have announced.

Speculation had intensified in recent days that a deal was close for the 21-year-old Norwegian after he reportedly agreed personal terms and passed a medical with the Premier League titleholders.

City confirmed on Tuesday that a deal had been reached “in principle” for a transfer from Dortmund, where Haaland has continued his staggering upwards trajectory since joining the Bundesliga club from Red Bull Salzburg in 2020.

“Manchester City can confirm we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the Club on 1st July 2022,” read a statement from the English team.

“The transfer remains subject to the Club finalising terms with the player.”

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola could barely contain his excitement when asked about the youngster at a press conference on Tuesday, but said he must remain tight-lipped due to legal matters before the club made the announcement.

“Everybody knows the situation but I should not talk because I don't like to talk about the future,” said the Catalan.

“Dortmund and Man City have told me I can’t say anything until the deal is completely done. I would love to talk but I can't.

“They said don’t say anything due to the legal actions. We’ll have time to talk about it, it’s not that I don't want to.”

City will pay Dortmund a reported €60 million ($63 million) to active Haaland’s release clause, in a five-year deal which The Telegraph says could cost the Etihad club more than £200 million ($246 million) in total by the time wages and other fees are factored in.

City will beat a host of European rivals to the signing of the widely-coveted young forward, who was born in Leeds and whose father, Alf-Inge Haaland, played for Manchester City during his own professional career.

Erling Haaland has been a revelation after bursting onto the European scene with Salzburg, whom he joined from Norwegian club Molde.

Since joining Bundesliga giants Dortmund, Haaland has continued his free-scoring form, netting 85 times in 88 appearances across all competitions for the club.

Manchester City, who are on course to retain their Premier League title despite a tense battle with Liverpool, will hope that Haaland can propel them to Champions League glory.

European success has thus far eluded the Manchester club despite hundreds of millions of pounds being poured into the project since City’s Abu Dhabi owners arrived in 2008.

This season, City were knocked out pf the Champions League in agonizing fashion after a late comeback by Real Madrid in their semifinal second leg.

Last season, the Manchester team were defeated by Chelsea 1-0 in the Champions League final in Portugal.