Manchester United announce Ronaldo decision after death of baby son

Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez lost their newborn baby on Monday

Cristiano Ronaldo will not feature in Manchester United's important Premier League clash against bitter rivals Liverpool on Tuesday after the forward and partner Georgina Rodriguez lost their newborn baby son.

Ronaldo revealed the heartbreaking development on social media on Monday and said that the loss was the "greatest pain that any parents can feel" as the couple also announced the birth of their twin daughter.

United retweeted the post and offered their own condolences while saying "your pain is our pain", and the club has now confirmed on its official website that the 37-year-old will not face the Merseysiders at Anfield this evening.

"Family is more important than everything and Ronaldo is supporting his loved ones at this immensely difficult time," the Red Devils wrote.

"As such, we can confirm that he will not feature in the match against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday evening and we underline the family's request for privacy.



"Cristiano, we are all thinking of you and sending strength to the family," the club concluded.

Your pain is our pain, @Cristiano 💔Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time. https://t.co/24oyEV8CQi — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 18, 2022

Even before Ronaldo's absence was confirmed, reports had spread that the Liverpool faithful planned to honor Ronaldo's baby boy with a 60-second round of applause in the seventh minute in a nod to the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's shirt number.

The touch comes despite the rivalry their club shares with United being widely regarded as the fiercest in English football, and Liverpool also paid tribute to Ronaldo on social media when he shared his tragic news, as did Anfield legends Sir Kenny Dalglish and Robbie Fowler.

United fanatics will immediately understand why Ronaldo is unavailable to interim coach Ralf Rangnick, but Ronaldo not featuring in Tuesday's match comes as a blow to their side.

Currently in fifth place, United need to win to keep the heat on Tottenham Hotspur who currently occupy the last Champions League qualifying spot and are three points ahead of them.

As both teams have played 32 matches, Spurs will have a game in hand on United at the conclusion of play this evening and could double their lead to six points if not slipping up until a May 12 meeting with fellow north Londoners Arsenal.

On Saturday, United are also set to face the Gunners away at the Emirates with Ronaldo possibly capable of making the trip to the UK capital.