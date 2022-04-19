Football world sends condolences to Ronaldo after death of baby son

The Manchester United star and his partner Georgina Rodriguez lost their newborn son on Monday

The football world has offered support to Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez after they revealed that their newborn son had passed away on Monday.

Manchester United forward Ronaldo announced the news on social media with "deepest sadness" and spoke of the "greatest pain that any parents can feel," though there was some comfort in the fact that their son's twin sister had been delivered safely.

Clubs and teammates past and present immediately sent the family their condolences.

"Your pain is our pain," wrote the Red Devils on their Twitter account while sharing Ronaldo's post. "Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time."

The other outfit that Ronaldo is most associated with, Real Madrid, with whom he won four Champions League titles from 2009 to 2018 after joining from United, also released an official announcement addressing the tragedy.

"Real Madrid C. F., its president and board of directors are deeply saddened by the passing of one of the children that our dear Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodríguez, were expecting," it read, as the La Liga English account responded to Ronaldo's tweet.

"Real Madrid shares in the family's pain and wishes to send them all of our warmth."

In his homeland Portugal, boyhood club Sporting Lisbon, who he left for United in 2004, wrote: "A lot of strength Cristiano. The Sportinguista family is with you," and Ronaldo's last club Juventus also paid their respects.

There was even classy support United's bitter rivals Liverpool, who they play in a vital Premier League clash on Tuesday, plus their club legends Sir Kenny Dalglish and Robbie Fowler.

"All of us here at Liverpool FC send our deepest condolences to you, Georgina and the family," the Merseysiders, joined by Manchester City, Leeds United, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur among others, said.

Back at Old Trafford, teammate Marcus Rashford tweeted: "Thoughts are with you and Georgina brother. I’m so sorry," as the likes of goalkeeper David De Gea, Diogo Dallot and Alex Telles all sent love hearts to their friend on Instagram.

Though the pair never played together, Brazilian 2002 World Cup winner Cafu sent prayers for Ronaldo and his family.

"May God comfort and give you strength. A hug from [your] friend Cafu," the retired veteran, whose 30-year-old son Danilo died of a heart attack in 2019 while playing football at their family home, added.

"My friend, I send you my prayers and my feelings at this very difficult time," said all-time great Pele on Instagram.

"May God comfort your hearts and enlighten [you] every step of the way."

This evening in the Premier League, Liverpool fans are reportedly planning a minute's applause for Ronaldo and his family in the seventh minute, in reference to his shirt number, but it remains unclear as to whether the 37-year-old will appear in the vital match.

While Liverpool are challenging for the Premier League title with City, United are just three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur making the northwestern derby a must-win tie for their Champions League qualification hopes.