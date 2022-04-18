 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 Apr, 2022 18:39
Ronaldo & partner Rodriguez announce death of baby son

The Manchester United forward and partner Georgina Rodriguez have lost one of their twins
© Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez have been left devastated after losing their twin baby boy.

The news was released via a statement shared on social media and was announced with the couple's "deepest sadness."

"It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel," said the 37-year-old Manchester United legend.

"Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness."

Ronaldo then thanked the doctors and nurses "for all their care and support."

"We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.

"Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you," he concluded.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez announced their pregnancy to great fanfare in October last year, with the sexes of the twins later revealed to be one girl and one boy.

Ronaldo already has an 11-year-old son, Cristiano Jr, who was born in the US in June 2010, and later had twins Eva and Mateo born on US soil via surrogacy in June 2017.

Shortly after, in November that year, Rodriguez gave birth to their only child together, Alana Martina.

Given the tragic news, Ronaldo could possibly be excused from the Premier League clash against Liverpool on Tuesday. 

