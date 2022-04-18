Coach gives update after Russian skating star’s horror fall (VIDEO)

Evgeni Semenenko was stretchered off the ice after the disturbing incident on Saturday

Scans did not discover serious head injuries to Russian figure skater Evgeni Semenenko after his worrying fall at an exhibition event at the weekend, although the youngster needs time for rest and recovery, according to his coach.

Semenenko, 18, was hospitalized after suffering a distressing fall when he attempted a quad at a show in St. Petersburg hosted by former Olympic champion Evgeni Plushenko.

Semenenko appeared to slam his head hard on the ice after falling. He initially attempted to get back to his feet and carry on skating but collapsed again and appeared dazed and confused.

He was taken from the arena on a stretcher as fans and fellow performers watched on with concern.

Российский фигурист Евгений Семененко на шоу в Петербурге во время выполнения четверного прыжка упал и сильно ударился головой. 18-летнего спортсмена увезли в больницу pic.twitter.com/J22u8BiVSI — НТВ (@ntvru) April 16, 2022

Евгений Семененко жёстко упал во время исполнения четверного и ударился головой о лёд на шоу в ПетербургеПосле неудачных попыток встать и продолжить выступление, фигурист упал на зрителей. Арену Женя покинул на носилках. Он находится в сознании и едет в больницу. Здоровья 🙏 pic.twitter.com/AIaGi87gd4 — Metaratings (@LigaTV) April 16, 2022

But according to Semenenko’s coach, Alexei Mishin, there is cautious optimism that he did not suffer lasting damage.

“Fortunately, the MRI and the examination of the doctors did not reveal any damage inside the skull, but he has a severe concussion,” Mishin said on Monday.

“I don't have any other information. Doctors are watching the dynamics of recovery,” the veteran coach added, noting that Semenenko would need time to recuperate from the ugly fall.

Semenenko is a former Russian junior champion who made his senior Olympic debut at the Beijing Winter Games in February, finishing eighth in the men’s individual event.

He was also part of the Russian team which won gold at the ISU World Team Trophy in Japan last April.

The youngster received widespread support from the Russian skating community after his concerning injury, with two-time world champion Evgenia Medvedeva writing on social media: “Evgeny, get well soon! I pray that everything is fine with you! We need you.”

Semenenko was taking part in Plushenko’s ‘Union of Champions’ show when the incident happened.

It is common for Russian skating personalities to participate in post-season exhibition performances, with the likes of current and former stars Anna Shcherbakova, Kamila Valieva, Alexandra Trusova and Alina Zagitova also touring the country.