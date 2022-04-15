Sports federation confirms Ukraine-Russia switch

Volleyball federation the FIVB has confirmed Ukraine will replace Russia at the men’s world championships

Ukraine will replace Russia at this year’s Volleyball Men’s World Championship, organizers the FIVB have confirmed, with the event being moved to Poland and Slovenia after Russia was stripped of the hosting rights.

The FIVB confirmed the news in a statement on Friday following reports one day previously that Poland and Slovenia would step in as hosts for the event, while Ukraine would benefit from the ban imposed on Russia last month.

“The FIVB and Volleyball World have announced that Poland and Slovenia will host the relocated FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship 2022, with other European countries also potentially joining at a later stage,” a message read.

“Poland and Slovenia were two of many world-class volleyball destinations to step forward and offer to host the event, which will be held later this year, after Volleyball World opened an accelerated bidding process last month...

“In a clear demonstration of European solidarity, there is also the potential for one or several more European nations to join Poland and Slovenia in hosting the event, and these will be announced accordingly at a later stage,” it added.

Russia had been due to host the men’s volleyball showpiece at 11 venues across 10 hosts cities in August and September, but was stripped of the tournament in the wake of the military campaign in Ukraine.

“As per the FIVB’s regulations and with Poland and Slovenia already qualified for the event, Ukraine has been invited to replace Russia in the competition line up as the next highest ranked team in the World Ranking,” the FIVB announcement added.

The Ukrainian Volleyball Federation shared a letter from the FIVB on Thursday which showed that they were being invited to the tournament instead of Russia.

Officials from the Russian Volleyball Federation have said they could seek compensation of up to $80 million after being deprived of the rights to hold the event.

Reacting to Friday’s announcement, former Russian men’s team coach Vladimir Alekno said it was “sad.”

“It seems that everything was accepted even before the official release. Even the countries were identified and replaced us too,” said Alenko, who guided Russia to Olympic gold in 2012.

“It’s sad to look at this, like everything around us on the world agenda is directed against our country. I only feel disagreement and indignation, but time will put everything in its place.

“I believe that over time everything will return to normal, and we will again be able to compete in international competitions.

“As our president said: ‘Why do we need such a world in which there is no Russia?’ So why do we need a sport in which there will be no Russia? They are afraid of us,” Alekno added in comments to R-Sport.

Russia and Belarus have been hit with a wave of sporting sanctions after Moscow began its military operation in Ukraine towards the end of February.

Federations including the FIVB have taken their lead from the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which recommended that Russian and Belarusian athletes be banned from all global competitions and stripped of the rights to hold sporting events.