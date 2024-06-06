Zelensky’s illegitimacy, NATO ‘bulls**t’ & Russia’s ‘asymmetric’ response: Key takeaways from Putin’s foreign press briefing

The Russian president has discusses how the Ukraine conflict began, and how it could end, with foreign media agencies

Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered an overview of how he sees the Ukraine conflict’s roots and where the crisis may be headed, as well as the prospects of peace and rumors of a full-fledged war with NATO, as he spent over three hours answering a wide range of questions from representatives of international news agencies on the sidelines of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Wednesday.

Zelensky’s questionable legitimacy Putin argued that the crisis stems from a US-backed coup d’etat that overthrew Kiev’s elected government in 2014. “Everyone believes that Russia started the war in Ukraine. But no one – I want to emphasize this – no one in the West, in Europe, wants to remember how this tragedy began. It began with a coup in Ukraine – an unconstitutional coup d’etat.”

Now Vladimir Zelensky’s legitimacy also came under question as according to Ukrainian laws his powers were supposed to be transferred to the country’s parliament after his term as president ended last month, Putin has argued. He suggested that Western backers may “tolerate” and keep Zelensky around long enough to force through more unpopular policies – like lowering the conscription age all the way down to 18 – then oust him, possibly as early as next spring. “They have several candidates to replace him.”





‘Bulls**t’ NATO claims Asked about NATO’s preparations to defend against a possible Russian “invasion,” Putin suggested that Western governments are raising absurdly false fears to help maintain their global hegemony.



READ MORE: ‘Bulls**t’ – Putin on ‘plans’ to attack NATO “Look, someone has imagined that Russia wants to attack NATO,” he said. “Have you gone completely insane? Are you as thick as this table? Who came up with this nonsense, this bulls**t?”

‘Asymmetric’ measures loom Putin called out the US and other NATO members for supplying long-range missiles targeting deep into Russian territory. He warned that such escalations could backfire for the West as Moscow weighs its options. READ MORE: Putin outlines Russian response to long-range strikes

“If someone deems it possible to supply such weapons to the war zone, to strike our territory…, why shouldn’t we supply similar weapons to those regions of the world where they will be used against sensitive sites of these countries?” Putin asked. “We can respond asymmetrically. We will give it a thought.”

How the conflict could end The administration of US President Joe Biden could quickly stop the fighting in Ukraine by halting the flow of weapons to Kiev, Putin said. He told journalists that he received a letter from Biden regarding the crisis, and he replied by arguing that the bloodshed would stop within two to three months if munitions shipments are cut off.

Russian leaders have repeatedly claimed that Ukraine’s Western military backers are merely prolonging the conflict without changing its outcome.

US election offers little hope Putin said Russia has no expectation of serious policy changes resulting from this year’s US presidential election. Even if Biden loses to Republican challenger Donald Trump, relations with Moscow will likely remain antagonistic. “Basically, we don’t care (who wins),” the Russian leader said.



Biden’s administration is tearing down the US political system by using the courts to prosecute Trump, Putin added. “They are burning themselves from the inside.” In any case, he said, the new US administration would have to abandon Washington’s focus on “global liberalism” and hegemony – instead prioritizing the interests of the American people – to enable a major shift in foreign policy.

“No one is interested in Ukraine in the United States,” Putin said. “They are interested in the greatness of the United States. They are not fighting for Ukraine; they are fighting for their leadership in the world. They do not want Russia to be successful, to prevail, because they think it will be damaging for the leadership of the United States.”