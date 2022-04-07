West wants to wipe Russians off the Earth, says skating icon

Alexander Zhulin said it is ‘better not to touch Russia’

The West would rather Russians didn’t exist but a diplomatic solution must be found to the current state of crisis, former Olympic ice dance medalist Alexander Zhulin has said.

Zhulin enjoyed a successful skating career before becoming a renowned trainer, and commented as his students such as world champion duo Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov are banned from international competition due to the conflict in Ukraine.

“The world community, whether we like it or not, still exists, and issues must be resolved through some sort of diplomatic means,” said Zhulin, 58, in an interview with Match TV.

“Because I wouldn’t want the fate of North Korea for our country. I don’t think it will come to that, but the Western world wants Russians not to exist. I do not want that, so I’ll strive to be Russian and exist.”

After flirting with the idea that he could retire from his coaching career after helping Sinitsina and Katsalapov to gold as part of the team event at the Beijing 2022 Winter Games and silver in the ice dance competition, Zhulin said his desire to continue had only become stronger.

“I changed my opinion, [my] patriotism is growing with a strong force. And it has nothing to do with Ukraine, no. I just see that the Western world wants to wipe us from planet Earth,” said Zhulin.

“And I believe that the Russian people will save the world. Because firstly, they are Orthodox. Secondly, they are kind. And it’s better not to touch such nations, I think.”

There have been suggestions that some Russian athletes could seek to acquire foreign citizenship in order to compete and avoid the sweeping sanctions that have been imposed on their homeland.

Former Olympic silver and bronze medalist Zhulin said that scenario would be a shame.

“As for moving to another country, I don’t see the point and I’ll explain why. Everyone knows that we’re Russians. And even after changing your flag, you remain Russian, and the world is aware of this. And you won’t have any support from the crowd or judges,” said Zhulin.

“I just think that if a person represents another country, he will no longer be able to enter Russia.

“Things have to first settle down somehow. Of course, it’s a pity for people who will skate just like that [for another country], having spent 15-17 years of their lives [in Russia].

“This is a complex question, ambiguous. We have to wait and see what happens next, how the operation will develop and the situation with sanctions,” added Zhulin.