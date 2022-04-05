 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Apr, 2022 18:57
HomeSport News

Iranian Hulk threatens lawsuit as he rejects rumors he pulled out of fight

The Iranian Hulk has denied suggestions he is to blame for his fight with Martyn Ford falling apart
Iranian Hulk threatens lawsuit as he rejects rumors he pulled out of fight
© Instagram / sajadgharibiofficial

The Iranian Hulk has hit back at suggestions that he withdrew from his scheduled fight against the 'world's scariest man' Martyn Ford, instead saying that the Englishman is to blame for their April 30 showdown falling apart.

The two behemoths had been set to meet in the ring in London later this month but Ford released a statement to his social media profiles on Monday in which he heavily suggested that the Hulk - real name Sajad Gharibi - was to blame for the fight's cancelation. 

This came after the two became engaged in a tense shoving match at a media event recently, after which Ford suggested that the Iranian Hulk's social media infamy had been built on a foundation of photoshopped pics.

However, the giant Gharibi hit back on Tuesday with a social media message of his own - and said that if anyone is to blame for the fight not happening, it is the 6ft 6in heavily-tattooed Ford.

“Today I heard Ford doesn't want to fight, it is not me [and] not any other fighters, he said, via translation.

“I never cancelled any fight between us but he doesn't want see me again! It is against the contract and my legal team have started looking at it.

“Actually 'pretty boy' can't ever fight, he just hides and runs away, he must have a permission from a woman first. I can't believe an opponent like him, it's shameful. This victory isn't an honor for me, it's a century joke not a century fight.

Ford, though, had previously handed Gharibi a route out of the fight when the Hulk announced online that he wished for death” and that he hadn't engaged the services of a specialized coach in advance of their fight.

‘Iranian Hulk’ showcases strength & pounds wall as he prepares for boxing bout with ‘Scariest Man on the Planet’ (VIDEO) READ MORE: ‘Iranian Hulk’ showcases strength & pounds wall as he prepares for boxing bout with ‘Scariest Man on the Planet’ (VIDEO)

Then came the now infamous press event in Dubai where the Hulk was pushed to the ground by Ford - prompting Gharibi to later suggest on Iranian television that the incident had brought shame to his family.

Gharibi also lost his temper during a press conference, lashing out at a box of popcorn.

Ford, meanwhile, said that despite the cancelation of his bout with Gharibi he will fight at some point in the near future after saying that he had spent a great deal of time and money preparing himself for combat.

“I am still here and I am still training hard, but there will be a debut and there will be a fight. I am just not 100% sure who or when and why?" 

READ MORE: Iranian Hulk boxing showdown scrapped as rival left ‘hugely disappointed’

Some fans have suggested that Ford might be in line to fight Game of Thrones strongman Thor Bjornsson, who recently overcame rival Eddie Hall in the ring.

This comes after Ford had previously described Bjornsson as being "too soft” to compete in boxing prior to his victory against Hall last month. 

Top stories

RT Features

'In a cage with a tiger': How locals in Taliban's Kabul adapt to the new reality
'In a cage with a tiger': How locals in Taliban's Kabul adapt to the new reality FEATURE
'Modi factor' and AAPheaval: India's election shines a light on country's future
'Modi factor' and AAPheaval: India's election shines a light on country's future FEATURE
Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer
Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Deterred deterrence? Pravin Sawhney, former Indian Army officer and editor of FORCE Magazine
0:00
29:51
CrossTalk Bullhorns, HOME EDITION: Looking East
0:00
26:4
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies