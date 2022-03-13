Car giants Hyundai make Chelsea decision after Abramovich sanctions

The manufacturers have become the latest sponsors to suspend their partnership with the Champions League holders

Car giants Hyundai have asked Premier League heavyweights Chelsea to remove their branding from their Stamford Bridge home and team shirt sleeves following the sanctioning of club owner Roman Abramovich.

The company, which agreed a five-year deal with the Champions League holders in 2018, has acted following the punishments imposed on Russian businessman Abramovich on Thursday, when the UK government claimed it had made the move because of the billionaire's alleged ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Chelsea have been handed a range of restrictions as part of the sanctions, including a ban on selling matchday tickets and merchandise, making transfers and tying players to new contracts until at least May, when the decision will be reviewed.

The club has asked for the licence it is temporarily operating under to be reviewed amid concerns that it will not be able to complete the season.

Full statement from Hyundai here pic.twitter.com/DWH5eYv0vR — Sam Hall (@SamLHall_) March 12, 2022

Abramovich had put the club up for sale before his assets were frozen following the start of the invasion of Ukraine.

The UK government is said to be keen to facilitate a sale under special dispensation if buyers can be found who meet its suitability tests.

The deal with the Korean manufacturers is the latest lucrative partnership Chelsea have lost in recent days after fellow sleeve sponsors Three sought to end their links with the Champions League holders.

In a statement, Hyundai said: "In the current circumstances, we have taken the decision to suspend our marketing and communication activities with the club until further notice.

“In light of the government’s recently announced sanctions, we have requested Chelsea Football Club temporarily suspend our sponsorship of the club, including the removal of our brand from shirts and around the stadium until further notice."

Manager Thomas Tuchel and England midfielder Mason Mount have admitted that the uncertainty Chelsea are suddenly facing has affected the squad.

The third-placed team in the English top flight won 3-1 at relegation-threatened Norwich on Wednesday and will host Newcastle in the league on Sunday.

Abramovich, who has transformed Chelsea into perennial trophy winners since taking over in 2003, has always said he has done nothing to warrant being punished.

Businessman and socialite Jamie Reuben, whose family have a stake in Newcastle, is one of the figures to have been linked with buying Chelsea.