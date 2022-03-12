Chelsea stars ‘contact lawyers’ over ‘financial armageddon’ following Abramovich sanctions

Players are said to fear their salaries could be delayed

Agents for Chelsea players have contacted lawyers to discuss the implications if the Premier League giants are unable to pay their huge wage bill on time following the sanctions imposed on Russian owner Roman Abramovich, according to a report which has described potential ‘financial armageddon’ at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are in crisis after being hit with a range of restrictions as part of the sanctions announced against Abramovich by the UK government on Thursday.

The club is unable to sell matchday tickets and merchandise and cannot make transfers or sign players to new contracts until at least May as part of the ruling.

Abramovich has been sanctioned because of ties he has been adjudged by the UK government to hold to Russian President Vladimir Putin and has been barred from proceeding with his proposed sale of the club.

The billionaire businessman has always said he has done nothing to warrant being punished.

The Blues are known to have one of the largest salary lists of any football club in the world.

Abramovich has continued to fund the club in recent weeks, according to the Telegraph, which said that cash reserves and a sum of $22 million held by Chelsea's parent company will do little to help pay a $36.5 million monthly pay package

The outlet claimed that it had been told by lawyers speaking on condition of confidence that lawyers have requested clarity over players' employment rights.

A legal source said that players might have to go unpaid for two months to have "clear just cause" before they could end their contracts wiht a 15-day notice period.

A court could find in favor of a player if they were to walk away at an earlier stage because of the 'aggravating circumstances' of Abramovich's sanctions, the report added.

Thomas Tuchel and his players have been praised for their reaction to the situation and have appeared to form a united front amid escalating concerns about the future of the Champions League holders.

Several key sponsors are reportedly looking to end their lucrative partnerships with Chelsea, and credit cards linked to the club's corporate accounts with Barclaycard have been put under temporary restrictions.

Chelsea are said to want the government to change the licence it has handed the club so that it can ensure it completes the current season.

The report also claimed that the UK Treasury and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport are locked in talks with the club and willing to fast-track a takeover if the buyers are deemed fit and proper. Abramovich will not be able to profit from any deal.