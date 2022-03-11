MP urges Chelsea fans to stop chanting Abramovich’s name

Government minister Chris Philp called on Chelsea fans to stop the gesture

Chelsea supporters should stop chanting the name of sanctioned Russian owner Roman Abramovich, a Conservative Party MP has urged.

UK Technology Minister Chris Philp said Blues fans should refrain from the gesture of support for Abramovich after the billionaire was slapped with sanctions on Thursday, freezing his assets in Britain and throwing the London club’s future into uncertainty.

“I’m a football fan myself, I’m a [Crystal] Palace fan, in south London. So I understand why fans are very attached to their football clubs,” Philp told BBC Radio Four’s Today program.

“But Roman Abramovich is someone who has been sanctioned now, yesterday morning, for his very close links to Vladimir Putin and the Putin regime,” added the Tory minister, saying he was addressing Chelsea fans “respectfully” and acknowledging that Abramovich had “done a lot for the club.”

Blues supporters were again heard chanting Abramovich’s name at the Premier League game away at Norwich City on Thursday night, and did the same during a pro-Ukrainian display at their match against Burnley last weekend, earning criticism.

Urging Chelsea fans to stop the gesture, Philp cited allegations of Russian shelling of a maternity hospital in Ukraine during its military operation.

Moscow says the shelling was carried out because the building was being used as a base by the far-right Azov Battalion of the Ukrainian National Guard, after expectant mothers and staff had been already displaced.

Philip said that the humanitarian situation in Ukraine “is more important than football,” asking Chelsea fans “to keep that in mind” before they decide to chant the name of a man whose ownership of the club since 2003 has brought a historic era of success to Stamford Bridge.

In its sanctions statement on Thursday, the UK government cited Abramovich’s alleged ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin as facilitating his wealth.

Abramovich has denied he has any business or political connections with the Russian leader and has consistently insisted there are no grounds for sanctions.

Chelsea have been granted a general license to allow the club to continue to operate, but are unable to sell tickets and merchandise, transfer players or agree new contracts. The Blues also face restrictions on expenses for matchday costs and travel to away matches.

Crucially, Abramovich’s planned sale of the club has been blocked while the sanctions are in force, provisionally until May 31, and any sale would have to proceed under government agreement with no funds going to the Russian billionaire.

Chelsea sponsors Three announced on Thursday that they were suspending their deal with the club – believed to be worth around £40 million ($52.3 million) a year – while reports in the UK on Friday claimed that kit manufacturer Nike could follow suit.

The US sportswear giant penned a mammoth 15-year deal worth £900 million ($1.18 billion) in total back in 2016, with the club reportedly standing to lose more than £500 million ($655 million) if Nike ends the arrangement early.

Chelsea responded to the sanctions news on Thursday by saying they intend “to engage in discussions with the UK Government regarding the scope of the [operating] licence.

“This will include seeking permission for the licence to be amended in order to allow the Club to operate as normal as possible.

“We will also be seeking guidance from the UK Government on the impact of these measures on the Chelsea Foundation and its important work in our communities,” it added.

Chelsea earned a 3-1 Premier League win against Norwich in East Anglia just hours after news of the sanctions on Abramovich was announced.

Thomas Tuchel’s team next play Newcastle in the Premier League at the weekend, before their trip to France to play Lille in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday, which the Londoners lead 2-0 on aggregate after the first meeting at Stamford Bridge.