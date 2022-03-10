 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Mar, 2022 17:53
Chelsea hit by sponsorship blow after Abramovich sanctioned

Mobile phone network Three has suspended a deal worth a reported £40mn ($52.5mn) a year with the Premier League giants
© Harriet Lander / Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Mobile network Three has suspended its sponsorship deal with Premier League giants Chelsea with immediate effect and will have its logo removed from their shirts after UK government sanctions were placed on Russian owner Roman Abramovich. 

Abramovich was included in a 42-page document on Thursday morning which detailed a list of Russian persons and entities that have had their UK assets frozen as a response to Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

Later on Thursday, Three confirmed that it had requested a temporary suspension of its sponsorship of the club, which includes the removal of its brand from shirts and advertising around the Stamford Bridge stadium, until further notice "in light of the government's recently announced sanctions".

"We recognize that this decision will impact the many Chelsea fans who follow their team passionately," Three conceded.

"However, we feel that given the circumstances, and the Government sanction that is in place, it is the right thing to do."

Three have sponsored reigning world and European champions Chelsea since 2020 with their reported £40 million ($52.5 million) annual deal set to end in mid-2023.

The development throws Chelsea further into turmoil, with the sanctions also complicating the potential sale Abramovich wishes to pull off.

Previously valuing Chelsea between £3-4 billion, the Russian businessman will likely need to seek UK government permission to sell the club and will not be able to receive any money from the sale.

