 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Mar, 2022 14:48
HomeSport News

Chelsea react to Abramovich sanctions

The Premier League giants responded after their Russian owner was sanctioned by the UK government
Chelsea react to Abramovich sanctions
© Stefan Rousseau / PA Images via Getty Images

Premier League football club Chelsea have released a statement in reaction to the UK government's sanctions on Roman Abramovich, stating they will seek an amendment to their general license amid the Russian's British assets freeze. 

Abramovich was sanctioned on Thursday morning when featured in a 42-page document released by the UK government which listed Russian persons and entities that have had their assets frozen due to Russia's military operation in Ukraine. 

The 'Russian regulations' affect the potential sale of the club – which it is understood Chelsea would have to seek UK approval for with Abramovich unable to profit in any way – in addition to ticket sales for home games, which only season ticket holders can attend, and the offering of new contracts to current players.

Later on Thursday afternoon, Chelsea released a statement which began by saying that "by virtue of his 100 per cent ownership of Chelsea FC plc and affiliated entities, Chelsea FC would normally be subject to the same sanctions regime as Mr. Abramovich".

"However, the UK Government has issued a general license that permits Chelsea FC to continue certain activities," it added.

Chelsea revealed that it intends to fulfil its men's and women's team fixtures against Norwich and West Ham on Thursday, and "engage in discussions with the UK Government regarding the scope of the license. 

"This will include seeking permission for the license to be amended in order to allow the Club to operate as normal as possible," Chelsea said.

"We will also be seeking guidance from the UK Government on the impact of these measures on the Chelsea Foundation and its important work in our communities." 

After first attempting to hand over "stewardship and care" of the club to its trustees, Abramovich then put Chelsea up for sale with an asking price reportedly ranging from £3-4 billion ($4 billion-$5.2 billion).

At least three parties have expressed an interest in the purchase, including British property tycoon Nick Candy, although it has been suggested that the value of the club may drop in light of the sanctions.

READ MORE: Chelsea sale thrown into turmoil as Abramovich sanctioned

Top stories

RT Features

‘Why did the Ukrainians have to kill us?’: Refugees fleeing Donbass talk to RT
‘Why did the Ukrainians have to kill us?’: Refugees fleeing Donbass talk to RT FEATUREExclusive
'We will never go back to Ukraine': DPR fighter jailed for his views by Kiev talks to RT
'We will never go back to Ukraine': DPR fighter jailed for his views by Kiev talks to RT FEATUREExclusive
Experts tell RT how Russian offensive in Ukraine will end
Experts tell RT how Russian offensive in Ukraine will end FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies