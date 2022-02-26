Russian champs Zenit deny releasing Ukrainian star

The club's CEO dismissed a report that the former Ukraine international's contract has been terminated

Reigning Russian Premier League champions Zenit St Petersburg have denied reports they agreed to release Ukrainian defender Yaroslav Rakitskiy after he spoke out on the invasion of his homeland.

Rakitskiy has been with the club since 2019 and was swiftly dropped from the Ukraine national team after joining Zenit from Shakhtar Donetsk.

There was strong speculation that his international absence was a result of moving to Russia, where he has made more than 100 club appearances.

The 32-year-old posted an image of the Ukrainian flag earlier this week and wrote in both his mother tongue and English: "I'm Ukrainian. Peace in Ukraine. Stop war."

The Export Telegram channel said that the 54-cap international decided to part ways with Zenit.

Probed on Rakitskiy's supposed exit by Sport24, Zenit president and director general Alexander Medvedev debunked the claims.

"Yaroslav Rakitskiy terminated the contract with Zenit?" Medvedev asked rhetorically. "No, this is not so."

It is unclear why Rakitskiy was left on the bench for the 0-0 draw in Seville that saw Real Betis advance to the last 16 of the Europa League at Zenit's expense on Thursday.

Rakitskiy had featured in the 3-2 win for Betis in St. Petersburg in the first leg last week, when he was substituted at half time.

His involvement in Monday's Russian Premier League home clash with Rubin Kazan may prove a stronger indicator of his standing with Sergei Semak's side.

Rakitskiy moved to Russia after playing a pivotal role in eight Shakhtar Ukrainian Premier League title wins.

The switch was heavily criticized and may have played a part in him announcing his retirement from international football in 2019.

Rakitskiy has won the Russian Premier League three times at Zenit. His three-and-a-half-year deal is set to expire in the summer.