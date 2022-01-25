 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Jan, 2022 15:54
HomeSport News

How have Russia-Ukraine tensions affected sport?

A new row over the Winter Olympic Games follows numerous divisive incidents
How have Russia-Ukraine tensions affected sport?
Mariya Lasitskene (center) and Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh (right) © Javier SORIANO / AFP

The reported order by Ukraine's Sports Minister Vadim Gutzeit to the country's sports stars not to be photographed with Russian rivals at the Beijing Winter Olympics is just the latest in a serious of curious incidents involving athletes from the two countries.

Gutzeit's apparent insistence follows a series of controversies and rows, ranging from the unwitting to the overtly provocative.

Here are some of the themes.

Top stories

RT Features

Emperor's most loyal warrior: The Japanese soldier who never surrendered to the US
Emperor's most loyal warrior: The Japanese soldier who never surrendered to the US FEATURE
Hitler's patsy: Is Neville Chamberlain really to blame for bowing down to Nazis?
Hitler's patsy: Is Neville Chamberlain really to blame for bowing down to Nazis? FEATURE
‘The last chance before the explosion’
‘The last chance before the explosion’ FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies