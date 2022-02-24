 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
24 Feb, 2022 19:00
HomeSport News

FIFA chief reacts to pressure over Russia’s World Cup campaign

Multiple countries have called for crucial World Cup qualifying games to be moved from Russia
FIFA chief reacts to pressure over Russia’s World Cup campaign
Gianni Infantino © Paolo Bruno / Stringer via Getty Images

FIFA plan to reconsider whether Russia should host crucial World Cup 2022 matches in March "as a matter of urgency" after a petition by Sweden, Poland and the Czech Republic, the organization's President, Gianni Infantino, has said.

Russia are set to host Poland in their World Cup qualifying semifinal on March 24, followed by a final against the winner of the game between the Czech Republic and Sweden on home soil again five days later if they win.

In a joint statement to FIFA's General Secretary before Infantino spoke to reporters, Poland and the two potential final opponents for Valeri Karpin's side demanded that the games should be held outside of Russia, citing safety fears because of the military offensive in Ukraine.

The statement asked for immediate action from FIFA and UEFA, who are widely reported to be holding an emergency meeting about switching the Champions League final in May away from St. Petersburg.

Ukraine wants Russia banned by FIFA & UEFA
Read more
Ukraine wants Russia banned by FIFA & UEFA

"We have a duty to look at this matter seriously, to analyze it," said Infantino, who attended the 2018 World Cup in Russia as part of his role.

"We will look at it as a matter of urgency. We hope the situation will be solved well before the first match.

"We are constantly reflecting on the role of sport in trying to bring people together in a peaceful environment."

Earlier on Thursday, the Ukrainian Football Association (UAF) called on FIFA and UEFA to ban Russia and its teams from their tournaments.

UEFA will strip Russia of Champions League final – report
Read more
UEFA will strip Russia of Champions League final – report

Losing home advantage would be a blow for Russia in their bid to feature at a fourth successive finals.

Only a late defeat to Croatia in Zagreb denied them automatic qualification for the tournament in November and December after an unbeaten group campaign at home.

Russian leaders say that the country's national security has been compromised by NATO encroachment in Ukraine.

Moscow added that it has a duty to protect the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, which it recognized as sovereign states earlier this week, from more attacks by Ukrainian forces.

Top stories

RT Features

How Ukraine’s ‘Revolution of Dignity’ led to war, poverty and the rise of the far right
How Ukraine’s ‘Revolution of Dignity’ led to war, poverty and the rise of the far right FEATURE
‘The mouse kills the cat’: Augusto Cesar Sandino’s rebellion against the US
‘The mouse kills the cat’: Augusto Cesar Sandino’s rebellion against the US FEATURE
How Crimea became part of Russia and why it was gifted to Ukraine
How Crimea became part of Russia and why it was gifted to Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies