Ukraine wants Russia banned by FIFA & UEFA

FIFA and UEFA must ban all Russian teams from their events, the Ukrainian Football Association has said

The Ukrainian Football Association (UAF) has called on world football governing body FIFA and European counterpart UEFA to ban Russia and its teams from their tournaments.

The UAF issued a statement from its Executive Committee on Thursday as conflict continued to rage following the announcement by Russian President Vladimir Putin of a special military operation.

"The UAF Executive Committee has decided to officially address the main football authorities of the world and Europe," read a statement.

"Given the military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, the UAF Executive Committee decided...

"to send to FIFA and UEFA appropriate appeals prohibiting the participation of national teams and clubs of Russia to participate in any international competitions under the auspices of FIFA and UEFA;

"[and] to send an appeal to UEFA regarding the decision as soon as possible to change the city and country of the UEFA Champions League final of the 2021/2022 season and the UEFA Super Cup-2023."

The calls come amid reports that St. Petersburg is set to be stripped of the right to host the 2022 UEFA Champions League final, which is scheduled for May.

Tensions escalated on Thursday after President Putin said he had ordered Russian troops to attack Ukraine to demilitarize and“de-Nazify” the country.

Russia has asserted that its national security has been compromised by NATO encroachment in Ukraine.

Moscow also says it is duty-bound to protect the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk from continued attacks by Ukrainian forces. Moscow recognized the two regions as sovereign states earlier this week.

Ukraine has already suspended its top-flight football Premier League in light of the escalation.