Russia denies warplane downed over Ukraine
24 Feb, 2022 07:31
Footballer booked after Ukraine gesture in Champions League

Roman Yaremchuk scored but then received a yellow card in Benfica’s game against Ajax
© Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Ukrainian footballer Roman Yaremchuk was given a yellow card after the striker revealed a T-shirt bearing an emblem from his homeland during the Champions League match against Ajax.

Second-half substitute Yaremchuk equalized for the Portuguese team in the 72nd minute of their last-16 match against the Dutch giants on Wednesday night in Lisbon. 

The forward celebrated by removing his jersey to reveal a black T-shirt bearing a Ukrainian ‘trident’ symbol.

The 26-year-old Ukraine international was booked for the gesture as UEFA rules prohibit players from removing their shirts during celebrations or displaying political messages.

The act comes amid heightened tensions between Russia and Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin formally recognized the breakaway Donbass regions of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR).

Yaremchuk’s goal at the Estadio da Luz leveled the match at 2-2.

Dusan Tadic had opened the scoring for the visitors, before Ajax forward Sebastian Haller netted an own goal and then scored at the right end to put the Dutch champions in front.

The tie is finely poised as the two teams play the second leg in Amsterdam on March 15.

