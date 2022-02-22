Ukraine hockey player gets 1-year ban for abusing black Donbass star (VIDEO)

Ukrainian hockey player Andri Denyskin abused opposition player Jalen Smereck

Ukrainian hockey international Andri Denyskin has been hit with a one-year ban by the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) for racially abusing an opposition player, the organization confirmed.

"Racist gestures, comments or actions have absolutely no place in the game of ice hockey, or anywhere, for that matter," said IIHF President Luc Tardif in a statement.

"Denyskin’s actions are completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated. While he has already served the suspension of thirteen games from his club team’s league play, the Deciding Panel has determined that a further period of suspension is required," Tardif concluded.

BREAKING: The IIHF Disciplinary Board has issued a one-year suspension to Ukraine men’s national team and HC Kremenchuk forward Andri Denyskin.More at https://t.co/sa52vuQsnFpic.twitter.com/r9srbdQPqy — IIHF (@IIHFHockey) February 22, 2022

Denyskin was originally suspended for 13 games for an incident when his Ukrainian Hockey League (UHL) team HC Kremenchuk beat HC Donbass 3-2 in late September last year.

On the 35-minute mark, Denyskin was involved in a confrontation with a Donbass player and both men were issued minor penalties for roughing.

Before heading to the penalty box, however, Denyskin made a racist gesture towards his foe's teammate, Jalen Smereck, who is African-American.

Denyskin mimicked the peeling of a banana and then eating the imaginary fruit, which was caught on camera, and received the initial ban despite apologizing.

A disgusting gesture in the UHL was made towards American Jalen Smereck… This is embarrassing and pathetic for hockey. @IIHFHockey needs to step up here. pic.twitter.com/cSqxBKVC4k — World Hockey Report (@worldhockeyrpt) September 26, 2021

"During the match, I, being of negative emotions, displayed a gesture that could be considered as an insult [relating to] race," Denyskin said at the time.

"I respect all people regardless of their race or nationality. Emotions in hockey, unfortunately, are different," the 23-year-old insisted.

In the meantime, however, Smereck revealed he would take a leave of absence until Denyskin was suspended and removed by the league, but had his contract terminated by mutual consent before then going on to join German outfit Bietigheim Steelers.

Feeling that the 13-game punishment was too light, Tardif had vowed that the IIHF would look into harsher punishments than the maximum suspension the UHL handed to the offending party, and pressure leagues into amending their regulations for tougher sanctions for racist behavior to be brought in.

"That's still a lot but we don't think it's enough. By calling on the Ethics Committee, this shows that I think we could go further in respect to the sanctions," Tardif said.

Tuesday's ruling shows that Tardif has followed up on his threat to take a hard line with Denyskin, who was initially ordered to sit out just three matches while being able to pay the remaining 10 off at a paltry rate of 5,000 hryvnias ($188) per game.

As a result of the ruling, Denyskin is barred from all IIHF-sanctioned events and international competition, which includes exhibitions and friendlies, with the length of time it took for the IIHF board to reach a decision blamed in "large part" on the fact that a new Ethics Board had to be appointed after Council elections that took place in the same month that Denyskin committed his offense.

The IIHF noted that Denyskin "immediately acknowledged that his actions were wrong" during a hearing with the Deciding Panel and claimed that he personally apologized to Smereck by going to HC Donbass' dressing room after the match when they both shook hands.

Denyskin admitted that his gesture was racist throughout the disciplinary process where he also apologized repeatedly for his behavior.

According to the IIHF, Ice Hockey Federation of Ukraine Referee-in-Chief Maxym Urda conceded during Denyskin’s hearing that though Denyskin's 13-game suspension was the maximum possible under current legislation, this "needed to be amended to allow more severe punishment for such incidents".

Moving forward, the IIHF has decided to work with the Ukraine Federation to guarantee that its rules are amended, so that the possibility of imposing longer and harsher suspensions if necessary is available.