Kremlin reacts to Olympic figure skating result

The Kremlin commented after the Olympic women's figure skating event

President Vladimir Putin has hailed the exceptional performances of Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) figure skating stars in Beijing, after Anna Shcherbakova and Alexandra Trusova claimed gold and silver respectively in the women's individual event on Thursday, while Kamila Valieva finished in fourth position.

"Dear Anna Stanislavovna," read a message which appeared on the Kremlin's website addressing new Olympic champion Shcherbakova.

"I congratulate you on your victory. You performed brightly on the Beijing ice, demonstrating a high level of mastery and huge artistic skill.

"The title of Olympic champion is a worthy reward for your hard work, perseverance and dedication.

"Especially kind words are addressed to your trainers and, of course, teammates.

"I wish you new achievements and all the best!" the message signed off.

Putin's praise came after Shcherbakova, 17, scored a gold medal-winning tally of 255.95 across her two routines on the Beijing ice.

Trusova, 17, finished in second place with a score of 251.73 overall – but not before becoming the first female figure skater ever to land five quads in a routine.

However, there was bitter disappointment for pre-tournament favorite Kamila Valieva, as the ordeal of the investigation into a December doping sample appeared to take its toll as she fell several times on her way to missing out on a medal.

The two figure skating awards sees the ROC's overall Beijing medal tally rise to 26.

Russian athletes now have now claimed five golds, nine silvers and 12 bronze medals throughout the Winter Olympics, which come to a close on Sunday, February 20.