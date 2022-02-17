 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 Feb, 2022 17:14
HomeSport News

Kremlin reacts to Olympic figure skating result

The Kremlin commented after the Olympic women's figure skating event
Kremlin reacts to Olympic figure skating result
© Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

President Vladimir Putin has hailed the exceptional performances of Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) figure skating stars in Beijing, after Anna Shcherbakova and Alexandra Trusova claimed gold and silver respectively in the women's individual event on Thursday, while Kamila Valieva finished in fourth position.

"Dear Anna Stanislavovna," read a message which appeared on the Kremlin's website addressing new Olympic champion Shcherbakova. 

"I congratulate you on your victory. You performed brightly on the Beijing ice, demonstrating a high level of mastery and huge artistic skill.

"The title of Olympic champion is a worthy reward for your hard work, perseverance and dedication.

"Especially kind words are addressed to your trainers and, of course, teammates.

"I wish you new achievements and all the best!" the message signed off. 

Russian figure skater wins Olympic gold
Read more
Russian figure skater wins Olympic gold

Putin's praise came after Shcherbakova, 17, scored a gold medal-winning tally of 255.95 across her two routines on the Beijing ice.

Trusova, 17, finished in second place with a score of 251.73 overall – but not before becoming the first female figure skater ever to land five quads in a routine

However, there was bitter disappointment for pre-tournament favorite Kamila Valieva, as the ordeal of the investigation into a December doping sample appeared to take its toll as she fell several times on her way to missing out on a medal.  

The two figure skating awards sees the ROC's overall Beijing medal tally rise to 26. 

Russian athletes now have now claimed five golds, nine silvers and 12 bronze medals throughout the Winter Olympics, which come to a close on Sunday, February 20. 

Top stories

RT Features

How Nazi war criminals found safe haven
How Nazi war criminals found safe haven FEATURE
China’s dramatic population decline may have a profound effect on its future
China’s dramatic population decline may have a profound effect on its future FEATURE
Meet the westerners going child-free to ‘save the planet’
Meet the westerners going child-free to ‘save the planet’ FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies