16 Feb, 2022 11:50
Teenage Olympic champ delivers dramatic Valieva verdict (VIDEO)

Two US Olympians, including a star who won figure skating gold as a 15-year-old, have not held back on the Beijing Games saga
Tara Lipinski (left) and Johnny Weir © Jamie Squire / Getty Images

A Team USA Olympic star who won an Olympic figure skating gold medal at the age of 15 has produced an unequivocal response to the saga surrounding Russian Olympic Committee sensation Kamila Valieva's anti-doping case at the Beijing Games.

Ice-queen-turned-broadcaster Tara Lipinski became the youngest ever champion in the sport at the Nagano Games in 1998, taking the title in a feat which embattled Russian favorite Valieva hopes to emulate in China on Thursday.

Lipinski and fellow broadcaster Johnny Weir, who represented the US at the 2006 and 2010 Winter Olympic Games, have not held back in their views on the decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to allow Valieva to skate on following the emergence of her positive test for a heart drug that is banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

“She had a positive test," said Lipinski after watching Valieva win the short program in reported silence on US outlet NBC, for whom she is a leading commentator alongside friend Weir. 

"We should not have seen this skate. I strongly disagree with this decision. First, I would like to say that Kamila is only 15 years old.

"She is a minor and I know what it's like just competing at an Olympic games at 15 years old.

"I remember the overwhelming feelings and pressure that I felt and, for a young person, that's a lot to deal with.

"With that being said, clean sport is the only thing that matters at an Olympic Games."

The detection of the heart drug trimetazidine in Valieva's sample only emerged after she played a starring role in Russia winning team gold at the Games, including becoming the first female to land a quad at the Olympics.

The ensuing medal ceremony was called off while the International Olympic Committee (IOC) consulted the International Skating Union over the legal issue of Valieva's test result, which was returned from a Stockholm laboratory that is accredited by WADA.

CAS ruled on Sunday that the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) was able to lift Valieva's provisional suspension for the substance, which is on WADA's banned list.

Despite the case continuing and Valieva being allowed to finish her Games campaign, the Russian and European champion has been at the center of a barrage of strong opinion.

Weir said that the broadcast had been the most difficult of his career, pointedly thanking "the skaters that should be in this competition, whose life work is on the line."

Lipinski spoke of her horror at the prospect of no medal ceremony taking place in the singles competition.

The IOC announced that the traditional awards will not take place at the Games if Valieva achieves a podium position.

“It’s not just about her skating or not skating,” said Lipinski, who became world champion a year before winning Olympic gold.

“It’s affecting everyone at these Olympic Games to think that there is going to be no medal ceremony in the ladies event if she’s on the podium.

"It’s otherworldly to me. I can’t even comprehend that. Imagine how that’s affecting so many other skaters’ lives and their Olympic experiences.

“It makes you question everything. These skaters give up their lives for this moment, to get to this place. Why?”

