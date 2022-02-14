Russian ice dancers skate to Beijing silver

Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov earned their second medal at the Games, finishing behind France

Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) duet Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov have finished their competition at the 2022 Olympics by adding a silver medal to the team gold they won last week.

The duo skated with power and confidence in the individual ice-dancing event to deservingly take a place on the Olympic podium.

Placed second after the rhythm dance, the Russian pair delivered a superb free skate to a compilation of music by Rachmaninoff.

The reigning world and European title holders mastered a complicated step sequence, difficult twizzles and lifts, as well as unique transitions into elements to claim their first individual Olympic award as a couple.

Sinitsina and Katsalapov received 131.66 points for their free skate and 220.51 points overall to finish ahead of their US rivals, Madison Hubbel and Zachary Donohue, who were two points behind.

“We did everything that we have been working on for four years. We put our souls and emotions into this free skate showing our best season result. On the whole, we are pleased with the result. This is not our business to assess the skating of our rivals, nine panels of judges are appointed for this. Once again, we have an Olympic medal and we are happy,” the Russian skaters told the press.

Gold in this event went to French athletes Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, who captivated fans with their magnetic skating.

The four-time world champions were close to winning their maiden Olympic gold four years ago in South Korea, but the Canadian figure skating legends Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir left them with just silver.

Back then, Papadakis’ short program was marred by an unexpected wardrobe malfunction when her costume pulled apart in the back.

This time around, the favorites didn’t squander their chances and won by hitting near-perfect routines in Beijing to finish at the top of the podium.

The French skaters charmed with their tango, setting a new world record of 226.98 in the process.

Another Russian duet of Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin finished sixth, while their teammates Diana Davis and Gleb Smolkin were placed 14th.

The silver on Monday is Katsalapov’s fourth Olympic medal. Eight years ago, he grabbed a team gold and an individual bronze with his previous partner, Elena Ilinykh.